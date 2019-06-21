Contraceptive Pills: Insights Into & Future of the Market (2019-2024) - Generic Oral Contraceptive is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptive Pills: Insights Into & Future of the Market (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Unwanted pregnancies are on the rise, globally. Given the widespread implications of unwanted pregnancies, the market for contraceptive pills is expected to experience a surge during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Generic Oral Contraceptive is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



Generic Oral Contraceptive has the largest share in the market due to the widespread adoption of generic contraceptives facilitated by their low prices and ease of use. Furthermore, the increasing need for population control and the increasing incident of abortion has driven the growth of the generic contraceptive pills in the market.



A dramatic increase in the number of different birth control pills available in the United States resulted from the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984, also known as the Hatch-Waxman Act, which set up the modern system of generic drug approval and regulation.



Physicians, pharmacists, and women could choose pills based on price because the action of these contraceptives, or their therapeutic equivalence, was essentially the same. Brand-name manufacturers are finding a way to make their products stand out from the generic crowd. Thus all these initiatives will propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.



North America Holds the Largest Share



North America dominates the Contraceptive Pills market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and high awareness. There were approximately 60 million women in the United States in their child-bearing years (age 15-44), as of 2017. Around 70% of these women were at risk of unintended pregnancy.



More than 99% of women aged between 15-44 years have used at least one contraceptive method. This indicates high awareness and demand for avoiding unintended pregnancies in the United States. Thus the use of contraceptive pills accounts for the largest expenditure on contraceptive methods in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The market competition is set to intensify as several key players are focusing on the expansion of their Contraceptive Pills portfolio through acquisition and collaboration with companies. The Contraceptive Pills market is expected to open up several opportunities for new players as well as currently established market leaders. The key players in the market include Bayer Healthcare, Amgen, Baxter, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, amongst others.



