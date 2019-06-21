Insights Into the Worldwide Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market (2019-2024): Europe to Witness a High Growth Rate

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Overview & Outlook 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The unmanned marine vehicles market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



With the rapid development in technology, acoustic sensors for high underwater navigation is in trend, where aim is to to reduce the cost and latency of current underwater navigation systems that typically employ high-accuracy.



Key Highlights



Oceanic surveillance for defense purposes is driving the market as unmanned marine vehicle offer greater capacity for surveillance, identification and interception compared to traditional systems. It can be equipped with stabilized weapons systems, with surveillance systems and electro-optical tracking systems capable of monitoring both day and night by using infrared vision.

Increased usage of unmanned marine vehicles for underwater mapping particularly for marine geoscience studies is expected to drive the growth of the market. More emphasis in the future will be directed toward documenting the various different stable states of Earth's systems, discovering what events trigger evolution from one stable state to another, and identifying the linkages between the states of very different systems like climate and tectonics activity, which will drive the need of unmanned marine vehicles.

High cost for the equipment is restraining the market. Initial large capital expenditure in the technology, especially in the early stages of its development and lack of proper maintenance is challenging the market growth.

Key Market Trends



Defense Industry is Expected to Grow Significantly in Market

The major defense forces across the globe are experiencing maritime security threats such as torpedo threats, underwater mines, diesel-electric submarine attacks, and short-range anti-ship missiles, which is driving the market by gearing more of its investments toward autonomous, robotic platforms that operate at sea and depths well below the surface.

In October 2018, General Dynamics Mission Systems released the new Bluefin-9 autonomous UUV at Oceans 2018 in Charleston, SC. The completely reengineered vehicle combines high navigational accuracy, outstanding sonar resolution, and precision manufacturing to deliver it to defense sector. It stores high-definition images, video and sonar data that can be accessed within minutes of the vehicle's recovery and can be helpful to detect the suspicious threat.

Lockheed Martin, an aerospace and defense company has been developing and building small A-size autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for over 35 years. EMATT allows combined training of submarine, aircraft, & ship crews in search, detection & tracking of submarines. The target can be launched from surface ships and offers advanced ASW training capability with minimal maintenance, training, and logistics in high or low sea-states.

Japan's Defense Ministry are investing in maritime force after ground force expenditure and new unmanned undersea vehicle will be part of Japan's next five-year defense plan. They plan to design and construct large unmanned undersea vehicles of 10 meters long, capable of persistent, long-range surveillance to monitor its remote islands where undersea vehicles could monitor far-flung areas like the Senkakus without Japan having to commit manned vessels or submarines unless they detect a threat, which will grow the market in future.

Europe to Witness a High Growth Rate

Europe is gaining the market growth due to the demand coming from defense and commercial sector. ASV marine system is a rapidly growing UK industries. Over the past four years ASV's expert team of naval architects, engineers and robotics specialists have delivered over 60 Unmanned Systems including mine countermeasure vehicles, marine target drones and oil field services vehicles, which drives the market in Europe.

The LSTS is one of world leading laboratories in the field of networked air, underwater, and surface vehicles. The LSTS has successfully fielded unmanned air, surface and underwater vehicles in innovative operations in Europe. Also REP (Recognized Environmental Picture) is one of the major European experimentation exercises for Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS), where they target at advancing the state of art in networked vehicle systems through large-scale experimentation.

Russia will launch its first nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying the nuclear-capable underwater drone Poseidon', where each of the submarines will carry a maximum of eight drones and, therefore, the total number of Poseidons on combat duty may reach 32 vehicles for the purpose of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

A project funded by the defense ministries of the United Kingdom and France, created a team of robots that can face down and defuse underwater mines, all without risking a human life in the process which will use sophisticated sonar to better identify the underwater mines, which will drive the market.

Competitive Landscape



The unmanned marine vehicles market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, partnership, expansion, and product/ technology launch in order to maintain their positions and to gain a competitive advantage in this market. Key players in the market are General Dynamics, Atlas Elektronik, Sea Robotics Inc., etc.



Recent developments in the market are:



June 2019 - BAE Systems, the U.S. subsidiary of British multinational defense, aerospace and security company announced the purchase of key assets of Riptide Autonomous Solutions, a provider of unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) technology and solutions. Adding Riptide's technological capabilities will position the firm to provide customers unmatched flexibility by offering a family of UUVs and integrated payload solutions capable of supporting a variety of critical missions.

