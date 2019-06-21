SANUWAVE President, Shri Parikh, Receives Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award

/EIN News/ -- Suwanee, GA, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), an emerging medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, biological response activating devices in regenerative medicine, is proud to announce that Shri Parikh, President of its Healthcare Division, was presented with the “Top 100 Healthcare Leaders” award at the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) Conference at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

The International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) is dedicated to the mission of improving healthcare by facilitating an open dialogue between different industry stakeholders. The three-day Las Vegas conference (June 18th - 20th) brought together 1000+ healthcare professionals from across the world on a common platform. Participants included startups, hospitals, manufacturers, technology providers, insurers as well as government agencies. All nominees for the award were adjudicated using measurable parameters, including overall reach, industry impact, market demand and future readiness, among others. IFAH is anticipating another significant year in 2019 with two additional events lined up in London and Dubai.

Mr. Parikh, who was in attendance to receive the award, expressed, “Acceptance of this award is a fantastic and humbling honor. Fresh on the heels of the release of SANUWAVE’s secondary endpoints study published in the June 2019 issue of the Journal of Wound Care, this recognition is a great opportunity for medical professionals to discover and appreciate the life-changing therapy that SANUWAVE’s dermaPACE® System can provide to millions of people suffering from Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU’s) in the U.S. and abroad.”

Kevin Richardson, Chairman and CEO of SANUWAVE, added, “We are proud of Shri’s record of success and this accolade from industry peers. This prestigious award marks the second time that SANUWAVE has been distinguished in 2019, the previous being the JWC 2019 Innovation in Chronic Wound Healing Award for dermaPACE®. This further contributes to SANUWAVE’s dynamic growth as it aggressively executes on its 2019 commercialization strategy and goal of placing 110 dermaPACE® Systems by year-end.”

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) ( www.SANUWAVE.com ) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE’s shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com .

Contact: Millennium Park Capital LLC Christopher Wynne 312-724-7845 cwynne@mparkcm.com SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Kevin Richardson II CEO and Chairman of the Board 978-922-2447 investorrelations@sanuwave.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.