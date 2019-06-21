Rogers Communications 2Q19 Investment Community Teleconference July 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com . Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Those wishing to listen to the teleconference should access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com . A webcast of the teleconference will be available at this same website location following the teleconference.

Members of the financial community wishing to ask questions during the call should dial 416-915-3239 (1-800-319-4610 toll free for North America) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request access to Rogers’ second quarter 2019 results teleconference. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis. In addition to the webcast archive, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 604-638-9010 (1-800-319-6413 toll free for North America) and providing the access code 3324.

About the Company: Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company. We are Canada’s largest provider of wireless communications services and one of Canada’s leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media, we are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping and digital media. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

/EIN News/ --

For further information:

Investor Relations, 416.935.7777, investor.relations@rci.rogers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.