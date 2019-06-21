Viventium Donates Thousands to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas as a Part of Their Art of HCM Campaign at the 2019 SHRM Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium returns to the SHRM Conference this year with the same mission as their previous appearances — to recognize and donate to a local business that is doing remarkable work in the host-city community.



Viventium — a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and design anyone can use with ease — is donating to The Smith Center, a premiere performing arts center that is committed to “inspire artists, audiences, and their diverse community through great performances, enriching experiences, and engaging educational programming.”



“We are excited to support The Smith Center where incredible work is being done for the Southern Nevada arts community. It’s great to know that as a contributor we will help them to gain more resources and exposure,” said Viventium Chief Marketing Officer Terra Vicario.



Viventium will present a $5,000 check to the charity on June 23 at 11 a.m. PT at The Smith Center located in downtown Las Vegas. This contribution will allow The Smith Center to provide world-class performances, gain access to arts-integrated education programs, and will grant access to the performing arts for those who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.



"As a not-for-profit, we rely on the tremendous support of our donors and sponsors whose generosity allows us to offer programming and educational outreach that would otherwise not be possible,” said Daniel Neel, VP of Development for The Smith Center. “We are thankful to Viventium for their engagement and support of the arts and The Smith Center.”





About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and design anyone can use with ease. Our unmatched software is built with you and for you, enabling your company to achieve its true potential. Viventium brings HCM to life — one remarkable experience at a time. For more information, visit viventium.com.





About The Smith Center for the Performing Arts: The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas’ 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. Heralded as the city’s Heart of the Arts®, The Smith Center is an architectural triumph and long-awaited cultural achievement that educates and entertains the citizens of Southern Nevada. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures and internationally-acclaimed performers in music, theater and dance. The five-acre campus features four performance spaces including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 240-seat Myron’s Cabaret Jazz club, the 250-seat Troesh Studio Theater and the 1.7-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children’s Museum that opened in March 2013. For more information about The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, please visit www.TheSmithCenter.com. Keep up with news and events on Facebook and follow The Smith Center on Twitter and Instagram at @SmithCenterLV.

Jeff Petescia Viventium 718-522-2000 ext. 519 press@viventium.com

