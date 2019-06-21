Los Angeles Area Dealer Group Offers 3 Innovative Online Shopping Tools

Trophy Automotive Dealer Group is dedicated to serving the Greater Los Angeles Area with quality automotive services and innovative online shopping tools.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Automotive Dealer Group is dedicated to serving the Greater Los Angeles Area with quality automotive services and innovative online shopping tools that look towards the future. Trophy Automotive Dealer Group (TADG) includes 6 dealerships in Los Angeles, Carson, Encino, Valencia, and West Covina. Their innovative digital and mobility solutions include a spread of online shopping tools that will help save customers time and hassle at the dealership.1) Virtual Test DrivesA standout option offered by TADG is the chance for drivers to take a virtual test drive of a new or used vehicle before stepping foot inside a dealership. This tool includes helpful videos that thoroughly showcase the interior and exterior of each vehicle.2) Payment CalculatorConsumers that are unsure about which automotive options will work in their budget can take advantage of the online payment calculator offered by TADG. After they have entered their down payment, estimated finance rate, and loan term, buyers can begin browsing for their next Kia, Mercedes-Benz, or Nissan with an affordable monthly payment.3) Trade-In Value EstimationDrivers that are looking to conveniently trade-in their current vehicle for a new car, truck, or SUV can quickly estimate the value of their trade on the TADG website and use that to save on their next vehicle purchase.Contact Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupNadine WatarTrophy Automotive Dealer Group+1 747-231-5700andy.maleki@tadg.usAbout Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupAs a leading automotive dealer group in the US and a top choice in the Los Angeles area, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group is a trusted source for a vast inventory, quality service, and more innovative online solutions. They are committed to creating efficient systems and offering excellent service for an improved sales and after-sales experience. Test out their online shopping tools and then head into one of their following dealerships:● Kia Downtown Los Angeles● Kia of Carson● Mercedes-Benz of Encino● Mercedes-Benz of Valencia● Universal City Nissan● West Covina Nissan



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.