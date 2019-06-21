$2.73 Bn Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by Type, Crop Type, Field Size, Mobilit, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by Type (Center Pivot, Lateral Move, Solid Set), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Field Size (Small, Medium, Large), Mobility (Stationary, Towable), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for sprinkler irrigation systems was valued at USD 2,399.7 million in 2018; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2019, to reach USD 2,738.8 million by 2025.

Agricultural market cycles around the world have made growers and governments realize the importance of irrigation in increasing agricultural production and yields. Sprinkler irrigation, also known as mechanized irrigation, is a system for crop irrigation that involves the aid of machinery, engineered to pump a specific amount of water, with the ability to control and monitor the water resource, resulting in water and energy savings. The flexibility of advanced sprinkle equipment and its efficient control of water application make the method useful in most topographic conditions.



Various manufacturers are developing advanced sprinkler irrigation systems that are quick and efficient by incorporating additional precision farming features such as GPS, sensors, and remote-control technology, or further enhancing the existing mechanical features in their products. The demand for agricultural equipment that can be controlled remotely has increased globally, and sprinkler system manufacturers are also incorporating the same in their products.



Valmont Industries and Reinke Manufacturing Company have developed sensor-based irrigation systems, which monitor the soil moisture for irrigation purposes. Manufacturers have also introduced irrigation systems that can be used for fertigation and chemigation process along with innovative wheel designs for smoother movement and energy savings.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Shift From Traditional Irrigation Methods to Technologically Advanced Irrigation Systems

High Return on Investments With Time

Good Water-Use Efficiency During Extreme Climatic Conditions

Public and Private Support for Irrigation Projects in Developing Economies

Restraints

High Capital Investment for Equipment and Installation

High Maintenance Cost for Crop Growers

Opportunities

Development of Innovative Irrigation Products

Challenges

Falling Trend in Commodity Prices and Farm Income

Lower Demand From Labor-Intensive Geographies

Companies Mentioned



Alkhorayef Group

Antelco Pty Ltd.

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Hunter Industries

Irritec S.P.A

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Mahindra EPC Ltd.

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Rinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Rivulis

T-L Irrigation Company

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries Inc.

