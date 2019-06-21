Global Epigenetics Market Outlook 2019-2024 - DNA Methylation is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epigenetics Market Outlook 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Trends



DNA Methylation is Expected to Hold the Largest Share over the Forecast Period



DNA methylation dominated the global epigenetics market as it is covalent addition of a methyl group in cytosine ring, which leads to inhibition of transcription. Sensitive bisulfite modification followed by PCR is called methylation sensitive PCR (MSP). Real-time PCR for methylation detection, methyl light, and quantitative analysis of methylated alleles are variations of MSP.

Currently, quantitative methods such as allele-specific bisulphite sequencing, southern-based method, bisulphite pyrosequencing, and bisulphite PCR followed by MALDI - TOF MS are also useful for DNA methylation. Advancements in technologies are increasingly enabling assessment of locus-specific DNA methylation on a genome wide scale.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share, Globally



North America dominates the epigenetics market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players in the region, huge investments made in the research and development. With increasing investments being made in the R&D of products by industries, an increase in the demand for protein expression systems is expected, as many mammalian proteins, such as growth hormone, insulin, antibodies, and vaccines are produced industrially.

In recent years, biopharmaceutical sales have reached 30% of all new pharmaceutical sales in the country. The United States accounts for the world's largest expenditure on healthcare research. All these factors will augment the growth of the studied market.



Competitive Landscape



The market competition is set to intensify as several key players are focusing on the expansion of their epigenetics portfolio through acquisition and collaboration with companies. The epigenetics market is expected to open up several opportunities for new players as well as currently established market leaders.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Funding for R&D in Healthcare

4.2.3 Rising Epigenetic Applications in Non-oncology Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Costs of Instruments

4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Researchers

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Kit

5.1.1 Bisulfite Conversion Kit

5.1.2 Chip-seq Kit

5.1.3 RNA Sequencing Kit

5.1.4 Whole Genome Amplification Kit

5.1.5 5-HMC and 5-MC Analysis Kit

5.1.6 Other Kits

5.2 By Reagent

5.2.1 Antibody

5.2.2 Buffer

5.2.3 Histone

5.2.4 Magnetic Bead

5.2.5 Primer

5.2.6 Other Reagents

5.3 By Enzyme

5.3.1 DNA Modifying Enzyme

5.3.2 Protein Modifying Enzyme

5.3.3 RNA Modifying Enzyme

5.4 By Instrument

5.4.1 Mass Spectrometer

5.4.2 Sonicator

5.4.3 Next-generation Sequencer

5.4.4 Other Instruments

5.5 By Application

5.5.1 Oncology

5.5.2 Non-oncology

5.5.2.1 Inflammatory Diseases

5.5.2.2 Metabolic Diseases

5.5.2.3 Infectious Diseases

5.5.2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.5.2.5 Other Non-oncology Applications

5.5.3 Developmental Biology

5.5.4 Other Research Areas

5.6 By Technology

5.6.1 DNA Methylation

5.6.2 Histone Methylation

5.6.3 Histone Acetylation

5.6.4 Large Noncoding RNA

5.6.5 MicroRNA Modification

5.6.6 Chromatin Structures

5.7 Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 US

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Germany

5.7.2.2 UK

5.7.2.3 France

5.7.2.4 Italy

5.7.2.5 Spain

5.7.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 China

5.7.3.2 Japan

5.7.3.3 India

5.7.3.4 Australia

5.7.3.5 South Korea

5.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East and Africa

5.7.4.1 GCC

5.7.4.2 South Africa

5.7.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.7.5 South America

5.7.5.1 Brazil

5.7.5.2 Argentina

5.7.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abcam PLC

6.1.2 Active Motiff

6.1.3 Diagenode Inc

6.1.4 Illumina Inc.

6.1.5 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.6 Qiagen N.V.

6.1.7 Sigma Aldrich Corporation

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.9 Zymo Research Corporation

6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



