Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data on Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections at ASM Microbe 2019

Limited options remain for successful empiric treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in the community



/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation antibiotics (oral and IV) to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced it will make multiple presentations at ASM Microbe 2019, being held in San Francisco from June 20-24, 2019

“The research we are presenting at ASM Microbe 2019 underscores the need for better care in the diagnosis and treatment of uUTIs,” said Michael Dunne, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Iterum Therapeutics. “In both an open label clinical study as well as a retrospective analysis of a leading U.S. health plan’s medical and pharmacy claims database, it was concluded that patients with uUTIs in the community treated with the most commonly prescribed antibiotic for that infection, ciprofloxacin, have a significantly greater rate of treatment failure when the organism is quinolone resistant.”

Dr. Dunne will moderate Session S339 – Pipeline Drugs to Treat Gram-negative Infections – and deliver a presentation titled “Sulopenem: An oral Thiopenem Antibiotic for the Treatment of Infections-associated Resistant Enterobacteriaceae” on June 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. PT in 306/307/308 South.

Iterum Therapeutics will also present three posters which will be displayed in the Exhibit and Poster Hall on June 21, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Details are as follows.

Title: Failure of Empiric Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Associated with Resistant Pathogens

Session: P403 – CIV01 – Clinical Studies of Adult Infectious Diseases: Treatment of Drug-resistant Infections

Poster number: CIV-140

Presenter: Michael Dunne

Title: Clinical and Microbiologic Efficacy of Ciprofloxacin for the Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections in Adult Women

Session: P404 – CIV01 – Clinical Studies of Adult Infectious Diseases: Urinary Tract Infections

Poster Number: CIV-147

Presenter: Michael Dunne

Title: Impact of Urine Analysis Methods in the Diagnosis of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

Session: P446 – CPHM03 – Diagnostic Bacteriology: UTI Testing

Poster Number: CPHM-846

Presenter: Stephen Aronin

The posters will be available after ASM Microbe 2019 under “Publications” in the Our Science section of the company’s website at www.iterumtx.com .

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with oral and IV formulations. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com .

