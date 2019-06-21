Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market 2019-2024: Focus on Arterial, CVS, Chest, Epidural, Peripheral, Nasogastric, Endotracheal, Foley, Cardiovascular, Respiratory

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Device Market by Product (Arterial, CVS, Chest, Epidural, Peripheral (Nasogastric, Endotracheal, Foley), Application (Cardiovascular, Respiratory), End User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global catheter securement devices market is projected to reach USD 1,611.8 million by 2024, from USD 1,124.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2024.



Catheter securement devices are used for stabilizing catheters placed during surgical procedures. There are different types of securement devices meant for different routes and catheter types, such as arterial, peripheral, and central catheter securement devices.



Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and the growing healthcare expenditure. Emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



In this report, the catheter securement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and regions.



The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec Inc. (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Smiths Group plc (UK), Centurion Medical Products (US), and M.C. Johnson Company, Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

Cost-Benefits of Securement Devices

Restraints

Availability of Alternative Products

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

C.R. Bard (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Centurion Medical Products (Medline)

Convatec, Inc.

Mc Johnson Company Inc.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Smiths Group PLC

