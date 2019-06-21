Protein Stability Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Adoption of Open Innovation Models in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Stability Analysis Market by Product (Assay & Reagent, Instrument), Technique (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, SPR, DSF), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein stability analysis market is projected to reach USD 2,102.7 million in 2024 from USD 1,186.9 million in 2018, at CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.



The growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing are the key factors driving the growth of the protein stability analysis market. However, the high cost of protein stability analysis instruments may restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



On the basis of products, the protein stability analysis market is divided into reagents & assay kits, instruments, consumables & accessories, and software. Reagents and assay kits accounted for the largest share of the protein stability analysis market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high consumption of reagents and assay kits in protein stability analysis techniques, increasing protein pharmaceutical R&D, and increased government funding for life science research.

On the basis of technique, the protein stability analysis market is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, surface plasma resonance imaging (SPRI), differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF), and other techniques. In 2018, the chromatography segment dominated this market due to factors such as the high usage of HPLC and size-exclusion chromatography for protein stability and aggregate analysis in drug discovery and development for ensuring drug safety. By end user, the global protein stability analysis market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organization, and academic & research institutes.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the protein stability analysis market in 2018. The large share of this segment is primarily due to the extensive use of protein stability analysis in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for drug discovery applications. Stringent regulations for pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing, the utilization of the quality-by-design approach in drug discovery & development, and increasing public-private research investments & funding for drug development are also supporting the adoption of protein stability analysis instruments in this end-user segment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Adoption of Open Innovation Models in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Restraints

High Cost of Protein Stability Analysis Instruments

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

General Electric Healthcare

Horiba, Ltd

Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris company)

NanoTemper Technologies

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Setaram Instrumentation

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectris PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unchained Labs

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnkj8b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Proteomics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.