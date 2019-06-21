/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights Into the Worldwide Nutraceuticals Market 2011-2018 & 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nutraceuticals market reached a value of US$ 266 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2011-2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 403 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



As nutraceuticals enhance the immune and digestive systems and improve the cognitive behavior of consumers, their demand is being spurred on the global level.



Due to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the growing geriatric population, consumers across the globe are becoming health-conscious. They are now shifting from chemically derived products to preventive healthcare items like nutraceuticals that contain safer, natural and healthier ingredients.



Further, the industry has attained maturity in developed economies like the United States. As a result, international manufacturers are now diversifying their businesses to developing regions so as to expand their consumer base. This shift is further being facilitated by rapid urbanization, increasing western influence, growing middle-class population and inflating income levels of consumers in these countries.



Apart from this, the thriving e-commerce industry, in confluence with rising consumer awareness, is also contributing to the growth of the nutraceuticals market.



Breakup by Product



On the basis of products, the market has been bifurcated into personalized foods and beverages. Some of the popularly consumed personalized foods include dairy products, confectionery, bakery products, oil and fats, snack bars, and other products. On the other hand, widely preferred personalized beverages include nutrient-enhanced water drinks, juices, energy and sports drinks, and RTD tea.



Breakup by Indication



Based on indications, the market has been classified into the digestive and immune, energy and alertness, heart, bone and joint, cognitive, and beauty health segments. At present, products for enhancing digestive and immune health dominate the market.



Regional Insights



On the geographical front, the United States enjoys the leading position in the market on account of the growing population in the country driven by greater longevity and net migratory inflow. Other major regions include Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, Russia, India, Brazil and Mexico.



Key Players



PepsiCo Inc.

Coca Cola

Otsuka

Yakult Honsha

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline

Cadbury

Morinaga

Nestle

Kirin Brewery

Key Questions Answered



How has the global nutraceuticals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global nutraceuticals market?

What are the main indications in the global nutraceuticals market?

Which are the popular product types in the global nutraceuticals market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global nutraceuticals market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global nutraceuticals market?

What is the structure of the global nutraceuticals market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global nutraceuticals market?

How are nutraceuticals manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Market Definitions and Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Key Nutrients for Food and Beverage Fortification

4.1 CoQ10

4.1.1 Nutrient Overview

4.1.2 Clinical Trials Suggesting the Benefits of CoQ10 in Various Indications

4.2 Probiotics/Prebiotics

4.3 Taurine

4.4 Omega-3

4.5 Green Tea

4.6 Antioxidants

4.7 Calcium

4.8 Lycopene

4.9 B-Complex

4.10 Dietary Fiber

4.11 Collagen

4.12 Aloe Vera

4.13 Zinc



5 Consumer Perception on Nutraceuticals

5.1 Thoughts Given to the Healthfulness of Foods and Beverages Consumed

5.2 Factors Impacting the Decision to Buy Foods and Beverages

5.3 Thought Given by Consumers to the Ingredients in their Food and Beverages

5.4 Importance Given by Consumers to Various Nutrients

5.5 Active Consumers and Active Avoiders of Various Nutraceuticals

5.6 Consumer Awareness on the Health Benefits of Dietary Fiber

5.7 Consumer Awareness on the Health Benefits of Omega3 Fats

5.8 Consumer Awareness on the Health Benefits of Probiotics

5.9 Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits of Prebiotics

5.10 Nutraceuticals Market: A Bright Future Ahead



6 Global Nutraceuticals Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Indication

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Strengths

6.6.3 Weaknesses

6.6.4 Opportunities

6.6.5 Threats

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.7.1 Research and Development

6.7.2 Raw Material Procurement

6.7.3 Manufacturing

6.7.4 Distribution

6.7.5 Exports

6.7.6 End-Use

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.4 Degree of Competition

6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.8.6 Threat of Substitutes



7 Global Nutraceuticals Market: Personalized Foods

7.1 Overview

7.2 Historical and Current Market Trends

7.3 Market Forecast

7.4 Personalized Foods Breakup by Categories

7.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Global Nutraceuticals Market: Personalized Beverages

8.1 Overview

8.2 Historical and Current Market Trends

8.3 Market Forecast

8.4 Personalized Beverages Breakup by Categories

8.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Global Nutraceuticals Market: New Product Launches

9.1 Overview

9.2 New Product Launches by Indication

9.3 New Product Launches by Category

9.3.1 Vitamin/Mineral Fortified

9.3.2 Digestive Health

9.3.3 Cardiovascular Health

9.3.4 Brain & Nervous System Health

9.3.5 Bone & Joint Health



10 Key Drivers for Nutraceuticals Industry

10.1 Health Concerns

10.2 Aging Population

10.3 Obesity and Diabetes

10.4 Emerging Economies

10.5 Increasing Awareness on Health and Wellness

10.6 Child Nutrition

10.7 Other Drivers



11 Opportunities for Nutraceuticals Across Various Indications

11.1 Digestive Health

11.2 Heart Health

11.3 Bone & Joint Health

11.4 Cognitive Health

11.5 Beauty

11.6 Physical Health



12 Challenges in the Nutraceuticals Market

12.1 Nutraceuticals are Expensive Compared to Conventional Products

12.2 Informing and Educating Consumers about the Health Benefits of Nutraceuticals

12.3 Providing what is promised to Consumers

12.4 Regulatory Issues Concerning Nutraceuticals

12.5 Other Challenges



13 Major Markets for Nutraceuticals

13.1 United States

13.1.1 Market Overview

13.1.2 Historical & Current Market Trends

13.1.3 Market Breakup by Indication

13.1.4 Market Forecast

13.2 Germany

13.3 United Kingdom

13.4 France

13.5 Spain

13.6 Italy

13.7 Japan

13.8 China

13.9 Russia

13.10 India

13.11 Brazil

13.12 Mexico



14 Key Players in the Personalized Nutrition Market

14.1 PepsiCo Inc.

14.2 Coca Cola

14.3 Otsuka

14.4 Yakult Honsha

14.5 Danone

14.6 GlaxoSmithKline

14.7 Cadbury

14.8 Morinaga

14.9 Nestle

14.10 Kirin Brewery



