Insights Into the Worldwide Nutraceuticals Market 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights Into the Worldwide Nutraceuticals Market 2011-2018 & 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nutraceuticals market reached a value of US$ 266 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2011-2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 403 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.
As nutraceuticals enhance the immune and digestive systems and improve the cognitive behavior of consumers, their demand is being spurred on the global level.
Due to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the growing geriatric population, consumers across the globe are becoming health-conscious. They are now shifting from chemically derived products to preventive healthcare items like nutraceuticals that contain safer, natural and healthier ingredients.
Further, the industry has attained maturity in developed economies like the United States. As a result, international manufacturers are now diversifying their businesses to developing regions so as to expand their consumer base. This shift is further being facilitated by rapid urbanization, increasing western influence, growing middle-class population and inflating income levels of consumers in these countries.
Apart from this, the thriving e-commerce industry, in confluence with rising consumer awareness, is also contributing to the growth of the nutraceuticals market.
Breakup by Product
On the basis of products, the market has been bifurcated into personalized foods and beverages. Some of the popularly consumed personalized foods include dairy products, confectionery, bakery products, oil and fats, snack bars, and other products. On the other hand, widely preferred personalized beverages include nutrient-enhanced water drinks, juices, energy and sports drinks, and RTD tea.
Breakup by Indication
Based on indications, the market has been classified into the digestive and immune, energy and alertness, heart, bone and joint, cognitive, and beauty health segments. At present, products for enhancing digestive and immune health dominate the market.
Regional Insights
On the geographical front, the United States enjoys the leading position in the market on account of the growing population in the country driven by greater longevity and net migratory inflow. Other major regions include Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, Russia, India, Brazil and Mexico.
Key Players
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Coca Cola
- Otsuka
- Yakult Honsha
- Danone
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Cadbury
- Morinaga
- Nestle
- Kirin Brewery
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global nutraceuticals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global nutraceuticals market?
- What are the main indications in the global nutraceuticals market?
- Which are the popular product types in the global nutraceuticals market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global nutraceuticals market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global nutraceuticals market?
- What is the structure of the global nutraceuticals market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global nutraceuticals market?
- How are nutraceuticals manufactured?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Market Definitions and Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Key Nutrients for Food and Beverage Fortification
4.1 CoQ10
4.1.1 Nutrient Overview
4.1.2 Clinical Trials Suggesting the Benefits of CoQ10 in Various Indications
4.2 Probiotics/Prebiotics
4.3 Taurine
4.4 Omega-3
4.5 Green Tea
4.6 Antioxidants
4.7 Calcium
4.8 Lycopene
4.9 B-Complex
4.10 Dietary Fiber
4.11 Collagen
4.12 Aloe Vera
4.13 Zinc
5 Consumer Perception on Nutraceuticals
5.1 Thoughts Given to the Healthfulness of Foods and Beverages Consumed
5.2 Factors Impacting the Decision to Buy Foods and Beverages
5.3 Thought Given by Consumers to the Ingredients in their Food and Beverages
5.4 Importance Given by Consumers to Various Nutrients
5.5 Active Consumers and Active Avoiders of Various Nutraceuticals
5.6 Consumer Awareness on the Health Benefits of Dietary Fiber
5.7 Consumer Awareness on the Health Benefits of Omega3 Fats
5.8 Consumer Awareness on the Health Benefits of Probiotics
5.9 Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits of Prebiotics
5.10 Nutraceuticals Market: A Bright Future Ahead
6 Global Nutraceuticals Market
6.1 Overview
6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends
6.3 Market Breakup by Region
6.4 Market Breakup by Indication
6.5 Market Forecast
6.6 SWOT Analysis
6.6.1 Overview
6.6.2 Strengths
6.6.3 Weaknesses
6.6.4 Opportunities
6.6.5 Threats
6.7 Value Chain Analysis
6.7.1 Research and Development
6.7.2 Raw Material Procurement
6.7.3 Manufacturing
6.7.4 Distribution
6.7.5 Exports
6.7.6 End-Use
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.8.1 Overview
6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.8.4 Degree of Competition
6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.8.6 Threat of Substitutes
7 Global Nutraceuticals Market: Personalized Foods
7.1 Overview
7.2 Historical and Current Market Trends
7.3 Market Forecast
7.4 Personalized Foods Breakup by Categories
7.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Global Nutraceuticals Market: Personalized Beverages
8.1 Overview
8.2 Historical and Current Market Trends
8.3 Market Forecast
8.4 Personalized Beverages Breakup by Categories
8.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Global Nutraceuticals Market: New Product Launches
9.1 Overview
9.2 New Product Launches by Indication
9.3 New Product Launches by Category
9.3.1 Vitamin/Mineral Fortified
9.3.2 Digestive Health
9.3.3 Cardiovascular Health
9.3.4 Brain & Nervous System Health
9.3.5 Bone & Joint Health
10 Key Drivers for Nutraceuticals Industry
10.1 Health Concerns
10.2 Aging Population
10.3 Obesity and Diabetes
10.4 Emerging Economies
10.5 Increasing Awareness on Health and Wellness
10.6 Child Nutrition
10.7 Other Drivers
11 Opportunities for Nutraceuticals Across Various Indications
11.1 Digestive Health
11.2 Heart Health
11.3 Bone & Joint Health
11.4 Cognitive Health
11.5 Beauty
11.6 Physical Health
12 Challenges in the Nutraceuticals Market
12.1 Nutraceuticals are Expensive Compared to Conventional Products
12.2 Informing and Educating Consumers about the Health Benefits of Nutraceuticals
12.3 Providing what is promised to Consumers
12.4 Regulatory Issues Concerning Nutraceuticals
12.5 Other Challenges
13 Major Markets for Nutraceuticals
13.1 United States
13.1.1 Market Overview
13.1.2 Historical & Current Market Trends
13.1.3 Market Breakup by Indication
13.1.4 Market Forecast
13.2 Germany
13.3 United Kingdom
13.4 France
13.5 Spain
13.6 Italy
13.7 Japan
13.8 China
13.9 Russia
13.10 India
13.11 Brazil
13.12 Mexico
14 Key Players in the Personalized Nutrition Market
14.1 PepsiCo Inc.
14.2 Coca Cola
14.3 Otsuka
14.4 Yakult Honsha
14.5 Danone
14.6 GlaxoSmithKline
14.7 Cadbury
14.8 Morinaga
14.9 Nestle
14.10 Kirin Brewery
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r93t15
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Health Food and Sports Nutrition, Tea, Nutraceuticals and Weight Loss
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.