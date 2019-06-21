GIGA Data Centers Officially Opens Colocation Facility in Mooresville, North Carolina Offering Capacity up to 60MW

Facility Uses Innovative WindChill™ Modular Enclosure to Dramatically Lower Costs for AI, Financial, Healthcare, High-Performance Computing & Other Compute Needs

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGA Data Centers , LLC (GIGA), a new breed of data center provider creating affordable, hyper-scale power facilities with unprecedented energy efficiency, today announced the company officially opened its CLT-1 Data Center in Mooresville, NC with a grand opening event that includes facility tours, a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from local officials.

GIGA Data Centers Officially Opened its CLT-1 Data Center in Mooresville, NC





The new facility leverages a highly energy-efficient modular design first used in turnkey installations provided to enterprise companies and agencies including the U.S. Department of Energy. The data center is connected to the High-Reliability transmission lines fed by two Duke Energy power generation plants supplying green and renewable electricity. In addition, the Mooresville facility represents the latest in data center innovation to cost-effectively support the higher power requirements needed for high-performance computing in AI, financial services, healthcare and many other industry segments where this elite level of compute service has previously been out of reach for the non-enterprise company.

At the event, GIGA President & CEO Jake Ring said: “With our new facility open for business, small to mid-sized companies will finally have access to high-performance compute capabilities at affordable prices.” Mr. Ring attributes the affordable pricing to GIGA’s WindChill® system which provides hot/cold aisle isolation and adiabatic cooling to dramatically lower data center operating costs yet offers flexible rack-power densities from 5 kilowatts up to 50 kilowatts per rack cabinet, all at 4.1₵ per kWhr.

CLT-1 is a 165,800 square foot data center with 120,000 square feet occupying the main data hall. The Tier-3 compliant facility is a complete departure from traditional raised-floor construction and supports power and cooling from 5kW to 50kW per 52U rack, at a guaranteed Power Use Efficiency (PUE) rating of < 1.15. In addition, customers benefit from an exemption of all sales and use tax until 2029, including on electricity. Also, property tax is rebated up to 80 percent until 2026.

“GIGA’s new facility is an efficiency milestone for the colocation industry that places world-class hosting and carrier-neutral services in an ideal location, to offer a lower-priced option over more costly data center fees charged in other markets,” Ring added.

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA), takes a modern approach to building data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of constructing facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center and colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c90206de-12f4-40c2-8f99-ee0e08d26780

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.