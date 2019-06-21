Hill International Elects New Board Members Grant G. McCullagh and Susan M. Steele

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that Grant G. McCullagh and Susan M. Steele have joined the company’s Board of Directors.



/EIN News/ -- Grant McCullagh has more than 35 years of technical, operational, and corporate finance experience, having served as a top executive of a Fortune 500 company and CEO of multiple global business services companies as well as successful entrepreneurial start-ups. This includes his work for such notable firms as BEK Building Group, Pernix Group, TTWiiN LLC, AECOM, and many others. He has worked in various markets, including facilities, infrastructure, and government services, holding profit and loss responsibility and oversight of general management, operations, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. He holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, a Master of Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL. He is also a member of the American Institute of Architects, College of Fellows, and served as past Director and Chairman of the Design-Build Institute of America.

Susan Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Austin, Texas-based JMJ Associates since 2017, has more than 35 years of experience leading global businesses in the A/E/C industry. Prior to JMJ, Susan served as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Management at Jacobs Engineering. There she was responsible for the company’s worldwide supply chain, leading a management team of 1,600 people worldwide, with annual spending of $5 billion. Susan joined Jacobs in 2010 as the Vice President for Global Maintenance Services, overseeing a workforce of 13,000. Prior to Jacobs, Susan worked for CH2M Hill as Vice President of Business Development and Vice President, Manufacturing & Life Sciences. She also served as the Program Director for the MASDAR development program in the UAE. Susan has been recognized as an Outstanding Woman in Construction by Arizona State University and honored with the Crystal Achievement Award by the National Association of Women in Construction. She holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Miami, FL, and a Bachelor of Science from Auburn University, AL. Susan is affiliated with the Construction Industry Institute (CII) Board of Advisors and Executive Committee, the EPC Procurement Executives Group, and the Society for Maintenance & Reliability.

Hill CEO Raouf Ghali said of the two new board members, “Grant and Susan are industry veterans with invaluable experience and expertise to offer. We all look forward to working with them as we continue to make Hill the best company it can be.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

