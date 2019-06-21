Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Supports Pride Month With Limited Edition Rainbow Rythm Vaporizer Pens and Awareness Campaign

Portion of Proceeds to Benefit GLBT Historical Society

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of the retail chains Rise™ and Essence, today announced the release of special, limited edition rainbow Rythm vaporizer pens and a partnership with the GLBT Historical Society. The Pride-themed pens are available at participating cannabis stores throughout Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada and Florida. A portion of the proceeds from the Rythm Pride Pens will directly benefit the GLBT Historical Society, an organization dedicated to supporting and promoting an understanding of LGBTQ history, culture and arts.



/EIN News/ -- “GTI proudly supports Pride month and we’re honored to share the stories of the LGBTQ community’s impact on legal cannabis,” said SVP of Marketing Kate Denton. “The road to legalization was paved by activists like Harvey Milk, Dennis Peron, Gilbert Baker and many more who fought for the right to wellness for the HIV/AIDS community in the 1990s. With their perseverance, the future of cannabis was changed with the passing of Proposition 215 and we are proud to celebrate these heroes and their stories throughout the month of June.”

Proposition 215, also known as the Compassionate Use Act of 1996, was brought forward by Dennis Peron, a medical cannabis activist who lost his partner Jonathan West to AIDS. Following West’s death, Peron and other supporters wrote a ballot initiative to change the laws that criminalized possession of marijuana for medical use, eventually leading to California as the first state to legalize medical cannabis. Currently, 34 states have comprehensive, publicly available medical cannabis programs and 11 states including Washington D.C. have legal adult-use.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national chains of retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 89 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,100 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com .

About Rythm:

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Our streamlined product suite and intuitive effect scale simplify the cluttered and confusing universe of cannabis products, while our tireless commitment to innovation in technology and horticulture ensures quality and reliability. For more information visit rythm.com .

About GLBT Historical Society:

The GLBT Historical Society, a public history center and archives that collects, preserves and interprets the history of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and the communities that support them. Founded in 1985, the society maintains one of the world's largest collections of LGBTQ historical materials. For more information, visit www.glbthistory.org .

