LGI Homes Introduces New Floor Plans in San Antonio Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) debuts a new line-up of floor plans in San Antonio, Texas at its newest community in the market, Preserve at Medina.



The Frio floor plan at Preserve at Medina is a one story, ranch style home with an open kitchen and living area, and plenty of storage space throughout the home.





The five brand-new plans at Preserve at Medina range from three- to five-bedroom homes and 1,307 to over 2,500 sq. ft. These spacious plans exhibit award-winning, quality construction and design and are available to tour today. The interiors of the CompleteHome™ inventory all include a multitude of upgrades that homebuyers consistently appreciate such as granite countertops, an undermount sink, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, wood-style flooring and attached garages with WiFi-enabled garage door openers. The homes also feature beautiful brick exteriors, front yard landscaping and fenced backyards.

In addition to new floor plans, Preserve at Medina offers an incredible atmosphere to call home. LGI Homes is investing over $1.7 million in amenities within the neighborhood, which are slated to be complete in 2020. Among the on-site amenities is a community park and playground with shaded picnic pavilions, walking trails and a splash pad for kids. Outside of the community, homebuyers can enjoy nearby Medina River Natural Area, a 511-acre property with seven miles of walking trails and a variety of terrain & wildlife. Local conveniences include close proximity to H-E-B and Sam’s Club, as well as shopping destinations such as South Park Mall and PicaPica Plaza that provide quick access to hundreds of shops and dining options.

LGI Homes welcomes prospective San Antonio homebuyers to view the new floor plans and experience the atmosphere of this family-friendly community. To schedule an appointment at Preserve at Medina, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 896-6919 ext. 344 or visit www.LGIHomes.com for more information.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

