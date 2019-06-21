Global and China Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) Market to 2025: By 2030, Battery Electric Vehicles will Account for 70% of Electric Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV) Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per current cost, the market will be at a tipping point in 2022 when a battery electric vehicle will have almost the same cost as a fuel vehicle, which means the electric vehicle can be selected on an equal footing, and when electric vehicles will see an expanding share of the automotive market.



By 2030, battery electric vehicles will account for 70% of electric vehicles. Amid the burgeoning sales of electric vehicles, the sales volume of fuel vehicles will stabilize, and start to take a nosedive from 2024.



Policies will serve as a stimulus for the electric vehicle industry in a long period of time, and the fuel economy and emission standards of the world's major automotive markets have been finalized. To be in line with these mandatory measures (for example, the EU vehicle carbon dioxide emission goal), the electric vehicle market will evolve fleetly. Plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles will make up 10% of the global vehicle sales volume by 2025, and 22% by 2030, of which battery electric vehicles will command more than half of the total EV sales.



As the US and European governments vigorously promote the development of electric vehicle technology, China will become the main battlefield for EV makers in the next two decades. Up to date, China's electric vehicle industry has passed through incubation, and the Chinese government is downsizing subsidies for EV purchase and will completely terminate the subsidy in 2020. The demand may be somewhat suppressed in the next two years, but then it will resume strong growth with the advent of the era of economical electric vehicles. In 2025, China's EV sales will reach 5 million units, a 20% share of China's automobile sales. By 2040, China's EV sales will occupy 68% of global automobile sales.



At present, battery energy density and safety are still the primary factors restricting the development of electric vehicles. Nowadays, common electric vehicle on the market only has the mileage endurance of 300-500 km, which will be raised in the next eight to ten years thanks to constantly updated new technology for power batteries during 2020-2030, such as lithium-air, alternative metal ion chemicals, solid-state battery technology and high energy capacitors.



In terms of charging technology, the next-generation 800V battery electric vehicle will feature a longer recharge mileage and a shorter charging time. The 240-400KW ultra-high-speed charging piles will greatly shorten the charging time.



This report focuses on the following:

Major policies about the electric vehicle industry in China

Sales volume of electric vehicles, competitive pattern and development trend worldwide

Sales volume of electric vehicles, competitive pattern and development trend in China

Production and sale and competitive landscape of electric vehicle market segments in China, involving electric passenger vehicle (BEV, PHEV), electric bus (BEV, PHEV), and electric logistics vehicle

Electric vehicle industry chain in China, covering charging pile, battery, motor, inverter, and IGBT

Status quo, production bases, capacity, planning for vehicle models, development strategies, etc. of key Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of the Electric Vehicle Industry

1.1 Introduction and Classification of Electric Vehicles

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 Classification

1.1.3 Technology Roadmap

1.2 Industry Chain



2. Policy Environment for Electric Vehicle Industry

2.1 Fiscal Subsidy Policy

2.1.1 Subsidies for Electric Passenger Car

2.1.2 Subsidies for Electric Bus

2.1.3 Subsidies for Electric Truck / Logistics Vehicle

2.1.4 Subsidies for Fuel Cell Bus

2.2 Catalogue for the Recommended Models of New Energy Vehicle Popularization and Application (New Edition)

2.3 Battery Recycling Technology Policy

2.4 Preferential Tax Policy

2.5 Production License Policy



3. Electric Vehicle Market

3.1 Global Market

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Europe

3.1.3 The United States

3.2 China

3.2.1 Output

3.2.2 Sales Volume

3.2.3 Competitive Landscape

3.2.4 Market Structure

3.2.5 Import Market



4. Chinese Electric Passenger Car Market

4.1 Output

4.2 Sales Volume

4.3 Competitive Landscape

4.4 Enterprise Layout



5. Chinese Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Electric Bus

5.3 Electric Truck



6. Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturers in China

6.1 SAIC Motor Corporation

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 EV Output and Sales

6.1.4 Development Strategy

6.1.5 Model Planning

6.1.6 Industry Chain Layout

6.2 FAW Group

6.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

6.4 BYD

6.5 Chang'an Automobile

6.6 Chery

6.7 Geely

6.8 BAIC Group

6.9 GAC

6.10 Brilliance Auto

6.11 Great Wall Motor

6.12 JAC

6.13 Zotye



7. Electric Vehicle Industry Chain

7.1 Infrastructure

7.1.1 Number of Charging Stations and Piles

7.1.2 Construction in Major Cities

7.1.3 Development Planning

7.1.4 Charging Equipment Suppliers

7.2 Key Components

7.2.1 Battery

7.2.2 Motor

7.2.3 Inverter

7.2.4 IGBT



8. Market Summary and Forecast

8.1 Market Forecast

8.1.1 Overall Market

8.1.2 Market Segments

8.1.3 Competitive Pattern

8.2 Summary of Enterprises

8.2.1 Production Layout of Major Enterprises

8.2.2 Plans of Major Enterprises

8.2.3 Models to Be Launched in 2019

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ga2vq8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.