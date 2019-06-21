The Solar Panel Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Witness a CAGR of 27.86% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market Outlook 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) solar panel recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.86% during the forecast period.



Rapid rise in the adoption of solar energy in countries like Japan, China, and India are significantly driving the demand for solar panel recycling solutions and services in the region. There has been a rise in the volume of solar panel waste in the region which is positively impacting the growth of APAC solar panel recycling market.



By country, Japan holds the major market share owing to early installation of solar panels coupled with proper law for disposing off end-of-life and damaged solar panels in the country.



Study Coverage



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the countries. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the Asia Pacific (APAC) Solar Panel Recycling market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Infoactiv, PV Techno Cycle, Reclaim PV Recycling, Yuepeng New Energy, Kunshan Aotesi Solar Technology, and Poseidon Solar Services Pvt Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base & Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type of Solar Panel

5.1. Silicon-Based

5.2. Thin Film-Based



6. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Solar Panel Recycling Market by Country



7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

7.2. Recent Investment and Deals

7.3. Strategies of Key Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Infoactiv

8.2. PV Techno Cycle

8.3. Reclaim PV Recycling

8.4. Yuepeng New Energy

8.5. Kunshan Aotesi Solar Technology

8.6. Poseidon Solar Services Pvt. Ltd.



