Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate Sheets Market Insights & Outlook Report (2019-2024): Rapid Urbanization & Rising Disposable Income are the Key Growth Drivers

The Asia-Pacific polycarbonate sheets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period.



Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are leading to increased demand for consumer electronics, appliances, and sophisticated building infrastructure. This is significantly boosting the demand for polycarbonate sheets in the region.



Furthermore, growing adoption of electric vehicle in countries like China, and India and growing usage of plastics in producing light weight vehicles is supporting the demand for polycarbonate sheets. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a good rate over the forecast period on account of government promoting electric vehicle production and growing regulation with respect to fuel consumption.



Some of the key players include Covestro, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Koscon Industrial, Danpal, Tuflite, Teijin Limited, Palram Industries, Lyon Plastic Co, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co, and Tileron.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base & Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Type

5.1. Solid

5.2. Corrugated

5.3. Multiwall



6. Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Sheets Market by End-User Industry

6.1. Electrical and Electronics

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Construction

6.4. Agriculture

6.5. Others



7. Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Country

7.1. China

7.2. Japan

7.3. India

7.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Recent Deals and Investment

8.2. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Covestro AG

9.2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9.3. Koscon Industrial S.A.

9.4. Danpal

9.5. Tuflite

9.6. Teijin Limited

9.7. Palram Industries Ltd.

9.8. Lyon Plastic Co. Ltd.

9.9. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.10. Tileron



