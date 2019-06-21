There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,276 in the last 365 days.

Surgical Instrument Manufacturing Market in the United States, 2019 - Increase in the Number of Surgeries Due to Aging Baby Boomers and the Obesity Epidemic Will Continue to Boost Industry Sales

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Industry revenue is projected to grow over the next five years as an increase in the number of surgeries due to aging baby boomers and the obesity epidemic will continue to boost industry sales. However, stagnation in the number of individuals with private health insurance will likely contribute to muted growth over the next five years.

Companies Mentioned

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic PLC

Key Topics Covered

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

