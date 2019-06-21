Surgical Instrument Manufacturing Market in the United States, 2019 - Increase in the Number of Surgeries Due to Aging Baby Boomers and the Obesity Epidemic Will Continue to Boost Industry Sales
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Instrument Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Industry revenue is projected to grow over the next five years as an increase in the number of surgeries due to aging baby boomers and the obesity epidemic will continue to boost industry sales. However, stagnation in the number of individuals with private health insurance will likely contribute to muted growth over the next five years.
Companies Mentioned
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghe5e0
