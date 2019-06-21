United States LED Manufacturing Outlook to 2024 - Growing Interest in Energy-Efficient Products Bodes Well for Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States LED Manufacturing Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The LED Manufacturing industry has broadly expanded over the five years to 2019, primarily as a result of several positive trends and economic influences. In recent years, the industry has invested heavily in research and development (R&D) to create LEDs that are brighter and more energy efficient than their predecessors. Growing interest in energy-efficient products generally benefits the industry by increasing demand for LEDs as a low-energy alternative to regular lighting.

Over the five years to 2019, an increasing number of LEDs were integrated into downstream lighting products that were sold to businesses or included in other consumer items. Furthermore, as the value of non-residential construction has increased during the current period, demand for LEDs has generally risen as well.

Overall, industry revenue is anticipated to increase during the current period. Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is forecast to continue rising, although import competition is anticipated to strengthen as revenue growth slows.

Companies Mentioned



Osram Licht AG

Cree Inc.



Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vah5r0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: LED (Light Emitting Diodes)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.