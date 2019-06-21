There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,276 in the last 365 days.

United States LED Manufacturing Outlook to 2024 - Growing Interest in Energy-Efficient Products Bodes Well for Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States LED Manufacturing Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The LED Manufacturing industry has broadly expanded over the five years to 2019, primarily as a result of several positive trends and economic influences. In recent years, the industry has invested heavily in research and development (R&D) to create LEDs that are brighter and more energy efficient than their predecessors. Growing interest in energy-efficient products generally benefits the industry by increasing demand for LEDs as a low-energy alternative to regular lighting.

Over the five years to 2019, an increasing number of LEDs were integrated into downstream lighting products that were sold to businesses or included in other consumer items. Furthermore, as the value of non-residential construction has increased during the current period, demand for LEDs has generally risen as well.

Overall, industry revenue is anticipated to increase during the current period. Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is forecast to continue rising, although import competition is anticipated to strengthen as revenue growth slows.

Companies Mentioned

  • Osram Licht AG
  • Cree Inc.

Key Topics Covered

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

