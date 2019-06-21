The Adult Stores Market in the United States, 2019: Escalating External Competition from Online & Mainstream Adult Product Retailers has Pressured Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Adult Stores Market Research Report 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Escalating external competition from online and mainstream adult product retailers has pressured growth in the Adult Stores industry. Over the past five years, as shoppers experienced the benefits of purchasing adult products online, which provides anonymity, wider purchase selection and lower prices, industry revenue grew only moderately. Still, the widespread acceptance of sex paraphernalia and increased sexuality on TV have helped boost demand for industry stores.

Over the five years to 2024, the industry is anticipated to benefit from rising disposable income, which will increase spending on adult paraphernalia. Furthermore, growing social acceptance of sex paraphernalia is expected to further boost industry sales.



