The Adult Stores Market in the United States, 2019: Escalating External Competition from Online & Mainstream Adult Product Retailers has Pressured Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Adult Stores Market Research Report 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Escalating external competition from online and mainstream adult product retailers has pressured growth in the Adult Stores industry. Over the past five years, as shoppers experienced the benefits of purchasing adult products online, which provides anonymity, wider purchase selection and lower prices, industry revenue grew only moderately. Still, the widespread acceptance of sex paraphernalia and increased sexuality on TV have helped boost demand for industry stores.
Over the five years to 2024, the industry is anticipated to benefit from rising disposable income, which will increase spending on adult paraphernalia. Furthermore, growing social acceptance of sex paraphernalia is expected to further boost industry sales.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qn28g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Retail
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.