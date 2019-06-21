Smart Agriculture Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, Delavai, AG Leader Technology...

PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Agriculture Industry to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025. Global Smart Agriculture Industry valued approximately USD 7.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for smart technologies such as Big Data, cloud-based services, GPS, and the IoT is gaining pace in the agriculture industry. Driven by the rising need for high precision crop analysis, automated farming techniques, and collection of data from the field, the world is likely to witness the agriculture industry get smarter with the implementation of technologies in the coming years. Data thus derived from implementing smart technologies can help farmers yield high quality and larger quantity of crops. Besides rising population, which triggers demand for food, the global smart agriculture Industry is expected to gain from favorable government initiatives. However, the journey is likely to be more difficult in underdeveloped economy where the agriculture sector is reeling under lack of knowledge among farmers. The high cost of smart devices is making the matter worse. Nevertheless, in the coming years the Industry is likely to gain from the rising penetration of high-speed internet even in remote areas.



The regional analysis of the Global Smart Agriculture Industry is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The dominance was with the smart agriculture Industry in North America, which held over 44.14% of the overall Industry in 2016. Extensive research funded by governments across the region to minimize human involvement and boost crop yield has fueled the demand for smart agriculture technologies in North America. Europe emerged as the second-leading and is expected to continue exhibiting lucrative Industry opportunities. In the U.K. especially the Industry is forecast to witness accelerated pace of gains as the government make huge investments in the research and development of robust technologies. Besides this, the rate of growth in Italy is predicted to remain high through the forecast period. During the same time, the Asia Pacific smart agriculture Industry is forecast to rise at an influential rate. Countries such as Japan, China, and Australia with strong agriculture sectors are expected to emerge at the fore of the regional Industry. China held the leading share in the Asia Pacific smart agriculture Industry. However, in the forthcoming years Japan is expected to showcase more attractive opportunities for the Industry.

Major market players in Smart Agriculture Industry are Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, Delavai, AG Leader Technology., Teejet Technology, Topcon Positioning System, Geosys, Dairy Master and so on.

