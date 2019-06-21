Insights Into the Worldwide Data Center Storage Market (2019-2023): Growing Deployment of Edge Computing Will Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Storage Market by Deployment and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shift of preference from the legacy protocols like SAS/SATA to the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-enabled storage solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of global data center storage market size.



NVMe protocol helps in accelerating data transfer between the processing system and SSDs over a high-speed Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCLe) bus. Backed with PCLe interface, NVMe-enabled SSD can connect to the host computer and achieve higher speeds when compared to the SATA interface.



Unlike traditional storage solutions, NVMe-enabled SSDs have better storage as well as operational advantages. They consume less power and offer reduced latency along with higher input/output operations per second (IOPS).



Such benefits are driving data center operators to adopt NVMe-enabled storage solutions in data centers. This is expected to support the growth of the global data center storage market size at a CAGR of more than 28% during 2019-2023.



Growing deployment of edge computing



The high volume of data generated from end-user industries such as telecommunication, manufacturing, and energy has increased the demand for technologically advanced edge platforms. Many vendors in the market are developing more advanced edge platforms to improve the data management capabilities of their clients at the edge of the network. The growing deployment of edge computing is expected to increase the demand for storage solutions for data centers.



High initial costs



The high costs associated with the implementation of data center service operations is expected to hinder the growth of the global data center storage market. Such costs are considered to be recurring, including the regular expenditure on maintenance and operation. This has prompted companies to shut down their on-premises data centers and is discouraging newer enterprises to enter the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market fairly concentrated with few companies occupying the market share. Companies such as Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development have intensified the competition. Factors such as the increasing demand for Non-Volatile Memory Express-enabled storage solutions and the growing deployment of edge computing will provide significant growth opportunities for data center storage solution providers.



Key Players



Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

NetAPP Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT



Comparison by deployment

SAN system - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

NAS system - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

DAS system - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing investments in hyperscale data centers (HDCs)

Implementation of AI in enterprises

Increasing preference for hyper-converged infrastructure in data centers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

NetAPP Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kp5aj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Centers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.