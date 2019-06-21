Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Adesto Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems, Itron, Signify, and Telensa Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is expected to drive the growth of the global smart street lighting market size at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.



Smart street lights are fitted with vehicle motions sensors to help them automatically switch on and off triggered by vehicle movements. These lights are also capable of adjusting their intensity based on weather conditions and movements of pedestrians, bicycles, and animals. This facilitates a significant reduction in the overall operational costs associated with smart street lights. Many other operational benefits offered by smart street lightings such as traffic management, crime reduction, and pollution monitoring have increased their adoption across the world.



Increasing number of highway expansion plans



Poor visibility at night time has caused multiple pedestrian accidents on highways. This can be addressed by installing smart street lights on roads. Sensors in the smart street lights gather information about the number of vehicles on the road and weather conditions and convey the same to a cloud-based platform. The automated system connected to the cloud platform will adjust the brightness accordingly. Thereby the sanction of highway expansion plans across the world will drive the demand for smart street lights.



Security risks and breach of privacy



The digitally connected network of smart street lights is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Unauthorized bodies can easily steal the data generated by the smart street lights on traffic pattern and other conditions. Privacy concerns associated with the deployment of smart street lights are expected to hinder the growth of the global smart street lighting market size.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Adesto Technologies Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. have intensified competition. Factors such as the operational benefits of smart street lights and the increasing number of highway expansion plans will provide significant growth opportunities for smart street light manufacturers.



