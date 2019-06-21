GE Africa President/CEO, Farid Fezoua Appointed as Co-Chair of U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa

Farid Fezoua appointed co-chair of the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) - 2019-2021; Announced by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Karen Dunn Kelley at the Corporate Council on Africa’s U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique

Farid Fezoua, President & CEO, GE (www.GE.com) Africa was named as Co-chair of the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. PAC-DBIA members – representing small, medium, and large companies from a variety of industry sectors – advise the President, through the Secretary of Commerce, on ways to strengthen commercial engagement between the United States and Africa.

“The United States is making real progress in Africa, and we remain a strong, long-term, and stable partner in the continent’s economic development especially through the Prosper Africa initiative,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “We are working to find solutions to transition aid-based economies to trade-based economies and to creating new pathways for mutually beneficial partnerships.”

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Karen Dunn Kelley publicly announced the new PAC-DBIA appointments in a keynote address at the Corporate Council on Africa’s U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique, where business and government leaders from the United States and Africa are exploring business opportunities as well as discussing trade and investment policies.

The appointed members of the 2019-2021 President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa include:

Andrew Inglis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kosmos Energy, Dallas, Texas

Andrew Patterson, Global Manager for Strategy and Market and Business Development, Infrastructure, Bechtel Corporation, Reston, Virginia

Andrew Torre, Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Visa Inc., Foster City, California

Arjan Toor, Chief Executive Officer, Cigna Africa, Bloomfield, Connecticut

Bill Killeen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Acrow Bridge, Parsippany, New Jersey

Brittany Underwood, Founder and Executive Chairman, Akola, Dallas, Texas

Bruce Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Credence ID, Emeryville, California

Chris Toth, President, Oncology Systems, Varian Medical Systems, Palo Alto, California

Craig Arnold, President, Dow Sub-Saharan Africa, Dow Chemical Company, Midland, Michigan

Damian Halloran, Vice President, Infectious Disease, Emerging Markets, Rapid Diagnostics, Abbott, Chicago, Illinois

Denise Johnson, President, Resource Industries Group, Caterpillar Inc., Deerfield, Illinois

Farid Fezoua, President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Africa, Washington, D.C.

Frank Mosier, Chief Executive Officer, Rendeavour, Inc., New York, New York

Fred Sisson, Chief Executive Officer, Synnove Energy, Reduit, Republic of Mauritius

Jake Cusack, Founding and Managing Partner, CrossBoundary Group, Washington, D.C.

Jason Andringa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vermeer, Pella, Iowa

Jason P.H. Brantley, Director for Sales and Marketing, Agriculture and Turf Division, Africa and Asia, John Deere, Moline, Illinois

John Nevergole, Chief Executive Officer, ABD Group, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Laura Lane, President, Global Public Affairs, UPS, Atlanta, Georgia

Olivier Puech, Executive Vice President and President, Latin American and EMEA, American Tower Corporation, Miami, Florida

Paul Marcroft, Chief Commercial Officer, APR Energy, Jacksonville, Florida

Peter Sullivan, Managing Director, Africa Public Sector Group, Citi, New York, New York

Raghu Malhotra, President, Middle East & Africa, Mastercard, Purchase, New York

Rahamatu Wright, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shea Yeleen, Washington, D.C.

Susan Silbermann, Global President for Emerging Markets, Pfizer, New York, New York

Takreem El-Tohamy, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, IBM, Armonk, New York

The PAC-DBIA was established in 2014 to provide analysis and recommendations to the President, through the Secretary of Commerce, on strengthening commercial engagement between the United States and Africa. In its third term, 2019-2021, the PAC-DBIA will continue to play a critical role informing U.S. government policies and activities across the continent, particularly in advancing the economic pillar of the Trump Administration's Africa Strategy through Prosper Africa, which is a whole-of-government, economic initiative to substantially increase two-way trade and investment as well as support increased jobs in the United States and Africa. Prosper Africa demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to the growth of African countries and modernizes the way the government supports private sector opportunities.

Speaking on the appointment, Farid Fezoua said “It is a great honor to serve on the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa. I am delighted to co-chair this group bolstering economic growth through commercial and investment activities between Africa and United States. In this role I am particularly enthusiastic to contribute to shaping the new ‘Prosper Africa’ vision in collaboration with the U.S. and African Governments. GE remains a committed partner in Africa's sustainable development and will continue to invest in people and infrastructure across Africa."

For more information, please visit www.Trade.Gov/pac-dbia.

Media Contact: Patricia Obozuwa Email: Patricia.obozuwa@ge.com Phone: +234-1-4607100-2

About GE GE (NYSE:GE) (www.GE.com) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.GE.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.