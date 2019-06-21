Zambia Rugby 2019 League reaches Semi Final stage

After a rigorous group stage that brought the best out of players and teams, the Zambian Rugby League has reached the Semi Final stage both in the Championship Cup and Challenge Cup.

In the Championship Cup games, defending League Champions Red Arrows Rugby Club travel to "The Eagles Nest" in Kabwe with a 22-15 win over Green Eagles Rugby Club from last weekend's game played at the Lusaka Showground's Yotam Muleya Arena.

The other game sees Mufulira Leopards, straight out of "The Cage", who carry a 16-00 aggregate travel to Lusaka to face off with Nkwazi Rugby Club in a reverse fixture of the Championship Cup.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup fixtures puts Lusaka Rugby Club on the road to Luanshya where they will be facing Roan Rugby Club at "The Rec" with a 28-13 scoreline in hand while Chibuluma will travel to Chililabombwe to settle matters against Konkola Rugby Club whom they beat 24-13 in Kalulushi this past weekend.

Diggers Rugby Club has been selected as the host of the finals of both Championship and Challenge Cups on Saturday 6th July, 2019. The Zambia Rugby Union calls upon fans across the country to locate the nearest rugby venue and cheer their local team.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



