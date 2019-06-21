World Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11%, Accelerated by the Increasing Popularity of Vegan Diets
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing demand for several dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat products has resulted in the expansion of production capacities by vendors.
For instance, in 2018, Amul, an Indian dairy brand, announced its plans to expand its business operations in the US by acquiring a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. The company is planning to produce dairy products such as paneer, ghee, cheese, and butter at the new plant.
In the same year, another Indian dairy brand Ananda Dairy announced its plans to set up a new processing plant in Uttar Pradesh, India. The company also has plans to launch over a thousand retail stores across India by 2020. The increasing investments in expanding production capabilities in the dairy industry will result in an increase in the production of various dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat.
As a result of these factors, the global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Increase in M&A
Key players in the anhydrous milk fat market are acquiring smaller market players to gain access to new products and technologies at lower costs. M&A activities are also helping companies to increase their market share. For instance, Groupe Lactalis acquired an Indian company, Prabhat Dairy Ltd. in January 2019. The increasing cases of M&A activities are boosting the growth of the market.
The increasing popularity of vegan diet
The growing awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet has encouraged several consumers to adopt a vegan lifestyle. The increasing popularity of veganism across countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market is fairly fragmented with several payers occupying the market share. Companies such as Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. and Groupe Lactalis have intensified the competition.
Factors such as the increase in the number of M&A activities and the increasing investments to expand production capacities will provide significant growth opportunities for anhydrous milk fat manufacturers.
Key Players
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Groupe Lactalis
- Meadow Foods Ltd.
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
- Saputo Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Conventional anhydrous milk fat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Organic anhydrous milk fat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- New packaging initiatives
- New marketing campaigns
- Increase in home cooking
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Groupe Lactalis
- Meadow Foods Ltd.
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
- Saputo Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddw9ku
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Milk and Cream, Butter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.