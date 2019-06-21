There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,276 in the last 365 days.

World Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11%, Accelerated by the Increasing Popularity of Vegan Diets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing demand for several dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat products has resulted in the expansion of production capacities by vendors.

For instance, in 2018, Amul, an Indian dairy brand, announced its plans to expand its business operations in the US by acquiring a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. The company is planning to produce dairy products such as paneer, ghee, cheese, and butter at the new plant.

In the same year, another Indian dairy brand Ananda Dairy announced its plans to set up a new processing plant in Uttar Pradesh, India. The company also has plans to launch over a thousand retail stores across India by 2020. The increasing investments in expanding production capabilities in the dairy industry will result in an increase in the production of various dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat.

As a result of these factors, the global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Increase in M&A

Key players in the anhydrous milk fat market are acquiring smaller market players to gain access to new products and technologies at lower costs. M&A activities are also helping companies to increase their market share. For instance, Groupe Lactalis acquired an Indian company, Prabhat Dairy Ltd. in January 2019. The increasing cases of M&A activities are boosting the growth of the market.

The increasing popularity of vegan diet

The growing awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet has encouraged several consumers to adopt a vegan lifestyle. The increasing popularity of veganism across countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fairly fragmented with several payers occupying the market share. Companies such as Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. and Groupe Lactalis have intensified the competition.

Factors such as the increase in the number of M&A activities and the increasing investments to expand production capacities will provide significant growth opportunities for anhydrous milk fat manufacturers.

Key Players

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Meadow Foods Ltd.
  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
  • Saputo Inc.

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Conventional anhydrous milk fat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Organic anhydrous milk fat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • New packaging initiatives
  • New marketing campaigns
  • Increase in home cooking

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Meadow Foods Ltd.
  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
  • Saputo Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddw9ku

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Milk and Cream, Butter

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.