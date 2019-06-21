World Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11%, Accelerated by the Increasing Popularity of Vegan Diets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing demand for several dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat products has resulted in the expansion of production capacities by vendors.



For instance, in 2018, Amul, an Indian dairy brand, announced its plans to expand its business operations in the US by acquiring a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. The company is planning to produce dairy products such as paneer, ghee, cheese, and butter at the new plant.



In the same year, another Indian dairy brand Ananda Dairy announced its plans to set up a new processing plant in Uttar Pradesh, India. The company also has plans to launch over a thousand retail stores across India by 2020. The increasing investments in expanding production capabilities in the dairy industry will result in an increase in the production of various dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat.



As a result of these factors, the global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Increase in M&A



Key players in the anhydrous milk fat market are acquiring smaller market players to gain access to new products and technologies at lower costs. M&A activities are also helping companies to increase their market share. For instance, Groupe Lactalis acquired an Indian company, Prabhat Dairy Ltd. in January 2019. The increasing cases of M&A activities are boosting the growth of the market.



The increasing popularity of vegan diet



The growing awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet has encouraged several consumers to adopt a vegan lifestyle. The increasing popularity of veganism across countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fairly fragmented with several payers occupying the market share. Companies such as Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. and Groupe Lactalis have intensified the competition.



Factors such as the increase in the number of M&A activities and the increasing investments to expand production capacities will provide significant growth opportunities for anhydrous milk fat manufacturers.



Key Players



Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Groupe Lactalis

Meadow Foods Ltd.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Conventional anhydrous milk fat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Organic anhydrous milk fat - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

New packaging initiatives

New marketing campaigns

Increase in home cooking

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Groupe Lactalis

Meadow Foods Ltd.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc.

