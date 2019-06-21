Outlook on the Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Enabled Handsets Market to 2024 - Emerging Markets Confront Challenges in Adoption NFC-Enabled Mobile Payments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Near Field Communication (NFC) Enabled Handsets in 2019: Worldwide Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts Through 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets in Thousand Units.



The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Blackberry



Broadcom



HTC



Huawei Technologies



Infineon Technologies

Lenovo



LG Electronics



Motorola Mobility

Nokia Corporation



NXP Semiconductors



Samsung Electronics



Sony Mobile Communications

STMicroelectronics N.V.



ZTE



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Near Field Communications (NFC): A Convenient, Secure Way of Data Exchange between Enabled Devices

Key Issues that Have Held Back Widespread Implementation of NFC Until Now....

Lack of Efficient Coordination Among Value Chain Participants

Lack of Sufficient NFC Enabled Devices in the Market

Time Ripe for NFC to Takeoff

NFC-Enabled Mobile Phones - The Game Changer for NFC Technology

Existing & Potential Use Cases of NFC Driving Business Case for its Integration in Mobile Phones

Service Initiation

Peer-to-Peer Data Sharing

Device Pairing

Payments & Ticketing Functions

Security & Access Control

Growth in Mobile Phone Usage Sets Perfect Platform for Rapid Adoption of NFC in Mobile Devices

NFC-Enabled Phones Market Set for Strong Growth

Developing Regions Spearhead Sales of NFC-Enabled Phones

Continued Rise in Demand & Production of Smartphones Secures NFC Future in Mobile Devices Market

Opportunity Indicators

Replacement Smartphone Sales Will be Key

Low-End Smartphones: A Market Opportunity



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

NFC-Enabled Handsets to Disrupt Mobile Market

NFC-Enabled Mobiles Open New Realms in Contactless Payments

Emerging Markets Confront Challenges in Adoption NFC-Enabled Mobile Payments

Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Embrace NFC for Enhanced Shopping Experience

Consumer Desire for Convenience in POS Payments to Drive Adoption of NFC-Enabled Mobile Handsets

Rapid Increase in NFC-enabled POS Terminals: A Business Case for NFC-Enabled Devices Market

Transport Services to be One of the Most Accessed Services for NFC-Enabled Mobile Handsets

Use of NFC-Enabled Smartphones for Ticketing Applications to Increase in the Coming Years

Growing Security Concerns Drives Demand for NFC-Enabled Security/Access Control

Bluetooth & NFC to Co-Exist on Mobile Devices

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Encourage NFC Integration in Mobile Phones

Increasing Digital Data Being Stored on Mobile Phones and Need to Exchange the Same with Other Devices Creates Need for NFC in Handsets

Growing Need to Enhance Social Media Interactions on Mobile Phones: A Business Case for NFC Integration in Mobile Phones

Growing Craze for Multi-Player Gaming on Mobile Phones Creates Need for NFC in Mobile Phones

Rising Penetration of NFC in Consumer Devices Boosts Adoption of NFC-Enabled Handsets

Growing Role of NFC in Bridging Gap between Physical and Digital Worlds

Need to Make Well Informed Purchase Decisions to Encourage Consumers to Opt for NFC-Enabled Smartphones

Rising Popularity of BYOD Concept Drives Adoption of NFC-Enabled Handsets among Corporate Employees

High-Tech Events - Incredible Range of Practical Applications for NFC-Enabled Handsets

NFC Technology to Witness Expanding Applications in the Healthcare Field

NFC Chips Market: Growing Adoption of NFC Technology Fuels Demand for NFC Chips

Declining Prices of NFC-Chips Drives OEM Inclination Towards NFC Integration

Chip Level Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Future of NFC

Manufacturers to Benefit a Great Deal from Deploying NFC Technology into their Products

A Glance at Select Innovations in NFC-Enabled Handsets

Apple Incorporates Background Tag Reading Feature in Latest iPhone Models

STMicroeletronics Launches Advanced NFC Chip with Extended Read Range

Apple's iOS 11 Comes with Support for NFC and QR Codes

Challenges

High Price of NFC Phones Forcing Consumers to Opt for Alternative NFC Equipment

Competition from microSD Cards Providing NFC Capabilities

NFC too Suffers from Inherent Security Challenges

Consumer Ignorance Poses Threat to NFC Market

Addressing Security Concerns - Key to Success



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition

NFC-Enabled Devices

NFC-Enabled Handsets

Characteristics of NFC Technology

Modes of Operation

Reader/Writer Mode

Peer-to-Peer Mode

Card Emulation Mode

NFC Technology Standards

Existing Usage Scenario

Practical Applications

Seamless Data Sharing

Customized Advertisements and Promotions

Mobile Payments

Functioning of NFC-Enabled Devices in Mobile Payments

Ticketing

Electronic Keys

Social Networking

Utilities for Businesses



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

STMicroelectronics Unveils ST54J SoC Integrated with NFC Controller

NXP Introduces NTAG DNA Tag Chip

Karbonn to Roll Out Handsets with Integrated NFC and LTE Technologies

STMicroelectronics Powers TicWatch Pro Smart Watch with NFC Technology

STMicroelectronics Unveils New Certified NFC Forum Type 5 Chips

STMicroelectronics' NFC Technology Powers Alcatel 3V Smartphone

NXP Unveils GSMA-compliant eSIM solutions

Xiaomi to Launch Mi Band 3 Integrated NFC

Xiaomi Launches Hey+ Smartband Integrated with NFC and OLED Displays in China

Huami Launches Amazfit Verge and Amazfit Health Band 1S in China

Thinfilm Releases NFC Scanner App for iPhones

NXP Launches Innovative iOS Tool Kit

Reliance Jio Unveils NFC-Enabled 4G Feature Phone



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

NXP and Kaios Collaborate to Integrate NXP's NFC Solution on Kaios Lite Devices

ST Integrates Contactless NFC Technology with Mediatek Mobile Platforms



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Though a Late Entrant, US to Generate Robust Growth Opportunities for NFC in Coming Years

Transit Agencies to Embrace Mobile Ticketing

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

In-Store NFC Mobile Payments Records Strong Growth in UK

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Russia Projects Bright Future Outlook for NFC-Enabled Handsets

B. Market Analytics



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Mobile Ticketing in Asia-Pacific: A Opportunity to Tap for NFC Technology and Handsets

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

NFC Payments Face Stiff Challenge from Ubiquity of QR Codes in China

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 South Korea

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Credit Card Companies to Launch NFC-based Mobile Payment

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia: A Promising Market for NFC Handsets

India: An Emerging Market for NFC-Enabled Handsets

NFC Payments Slowly Gaining Traction in India: Potential for NFC Handsets Market

Hong Kong: Providers Expand Contactless Mobile Payment Services in Hong Kong

Singapore to Witness High Adoption of NFC Technology

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

UAE Moves towards NFC-based Service

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 42

The United States (8)

Canada (1)

Japan (3)

Europe (12) France (1) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (2) Rest of Europe (7)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

Latin America (1)

