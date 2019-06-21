Analysis on Managed Mobility Services (MMS) for Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and Other End-users (2015-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Mobility Services (MMS): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and Others.



The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Accenture PLC (Ireland)

AirWatch (USA)

AT&T Inc. (USA)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Digital Management Inc. (USA)

DXC Technology (USA)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)

Orange Business Services (France)

Stratix Corporation (USA)

Tangoe Inc. (USA)

Telefnica S.A. (Spain)

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

Wipro Limited (India)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services

MMS: Market Scenario

Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS

A Peek into Factors Providing a Solid Foundation for the Adoption of MMS

Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization

Ranking of Key Benefits of a Mobile Workforce

Workforce Decentralization Spurs the Need for Enterprise Mobility

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

Robust Appetite for Smartphones & Tablets Spurs Interest in Hassle Free Mobile Management

Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps

Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions

Enterprise Apps for Distribution Side Functions

Confluence of the Above Factors Stimulates the BYOD Trend, the Baseline for Growth in the MMS Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Other Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed Mobility Services

What are the Major Complexities Surrounding Mobility?

Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue

SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve

Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Management Grows in Prominence Over Traditional Managed Services

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service

Key Challenges

Lack of Awareness

Use of Open Platform Solutions



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Critical Capabilities of MMS

Mobile Sourcing and Logistics Management

Mobile Service Management

Mobile Device and System Management

Mobile Software and Messaging Management

Mobile Security Management

Mobile Program and Financial Management

Service Desk Support

Usage Cases

Secure Access to Information

Resource and Cost Visibility and Control

Mobility Outsourcing

Business Extension and Transformation

Benefits

Enhances Mobile Performance

Improves Cost Control

Reduces Staff Downtime

Enhances Security

Streamline Support



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pure-Play Service Providers Increase the Level of Competitiveness in the MMS Marketplace



5.1 Focus on Select Key Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

MobilSense Takes Over MobilePhire

Calero Software Snaps Up A&B Groep

Calero Acquires Comview

Renodis Acquires US ACOMM

Vox Mobile Launches DaaS and Managed Mobility Services for Apple

Riverside Partners Takes Over Calero

CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Division Merge to Form DXC Technology

Marlin to Acquire Tangoe

Tangoe Partners with Vodafone for TEM Services



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

7.2 Canada

7.3 Japan

7.4 Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.7 Latin America



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)

The United States (71)

Canada (8)

Japan (2)

Europe (34)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)

Africa (2)

