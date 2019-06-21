Analysis on Managed Mobility Services (MMS) for Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and Other End-users (2015-2024)
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and Others.
The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accenture PLC (Ireland)
- AirWatch (USA)
- AT&T Inc. (USA)
- Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
- Digital Management Inc. (USA)
- DXC Technology (USA)
- Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
- Orange Business Services (France)
- Stratix Corporation (USA)
- Tangoe Inc. (USA)
- Telefnica S.A. (Spain)
- Vodafone Group PLC (UK)
- Wipro Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services
MMS: Market Scenario
Outlook
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
A Peek into Factors Providing a Solid Foundation for the Adoption of MMS
Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization
Ranking of Key Benefits of a Mobile Workforce
Workforce Decentralization Spurs the Need for Enterprise Mobility
Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot
Robust Appetite for Smartphones & Tablets Spurs Interest in Hassle Free Mobile Management
Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps
Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions
Enterprise Apps for Distribution Side Functions
Confluence of the Above Factors Stimulates the BYOD Trend, the Baseline for Growth in the MMS Market
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Other Noteworthy Trends & Drivers
Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed Mobility Services
What are the Major Complexities Surrounding Mobility?
Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue
SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve
Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Management Grows in Prominence Over Traditional Managed Services
Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service
Key Challenges
Lack of Awareness
Use of Open Platform Solutions
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Managed Mobility Services (MMS)
Critical Capabilities of MMS
Mobile Sourcing and Logistics Management
Mobile Service Management
Mobile Device and System Management
Mobile Software and Messaging Management
Mobile Security Management
Mobile Program and Financial Management
Service Desk Support
Usage Cases
Secure Access to Information
Resource and Cost Visibility and Control
Mobility Outsourcing
Business Extension and Transformation
Benefits
Enhances Mobile Performance
Improves Cost Control
Reduces Staff Downtime
Enhances Security
Streamline Support
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Pure-Play Service Providers Increase the Level of Competitiveness in the MMS Marketplace
5.1 Focus on Select Key Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
MobilSense Takes Over MobilePhire
Calero Software Snaps Up A&B Groep
Calero Acquires Comview
Renodis Acquires US ACOMM
Vox Mobile Launches DaaS and Managed Mobility Services for Apple
Riverside Partners Takes Over Calero
CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Division Merge to Form DXC Technology
Marlin to Acquire Tangoe
Tangoe Partners with Vodafone for TEM Services
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
7.2 Canada
7.3 Japan
7.4 Europe
7.5 Asia-Pacific
7.6 Middle East & Africa
7.7 Latin America
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)
- The United States (71)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (34)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
