Bauxite & Alumina: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Chinese Companies Dominate Alumina & Aluminum Production

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bauxite and Alumina in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Bauxite (Metallurgical Bauxite, & Non-Metallurgical Bauxite), and Alumina (Metallurgical Alumina, & Non-Metallurgical Alumina).



The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alcoa Corporation (US)

Alumar (Brazil)

Alumina Limited (Australia)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China)

CVG Bauxilum (Venezuela)

Hindalco Industries Limited (India)

National Aluminum Company Ltd. (India)

Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)

Rio Tinto Alcan, Inc. (Canada)

South32 Limited (Australia)

United Company RUSAL (Russia)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Outlook

Aluminum Sector - A Major Growth Driver

Aluminum Market to Remain in Good Health over Long-Term (Global)

Automotive Sector to Remain Key Driver

Refractories & Abrasives: Major Segments of Non-Metallurgical Market

Global Abrasives Market: A Macro Perspective

Global Production and Reserve Scenario

Bauxite

Alumina Market

Alumina Finds Increasing Usage in Non-Metallurgical Applications

Import and Export Statistics

Outlook



3. ALUMINUM - THE MAJOR END-USER

The Metal

Stable Economic Outlook to Sustain Demand for Aluminum

Aluminum Industry: Experiencing Extensive Consolidation

Aluminum Replacing Steel

Transportation - A Booming Market for Aluminum

Automotives

Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production

Opportunity Indicators:

Increasing Penetration of EVs to Bolster Aluminum Demand (Global)

Aerospace

Record Production and Backlog Bode Well for Aluminum in the Aerospace Market

Packaging and Containers

Building and Construction

End-Use Applications of Aluminum Products



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Bauxite: The Most Important Mineral for Producing Alumina

Bauxite Composition

Applications of Bauxite

Bauxite as a Fluxing Agent in Blast Furnaces

Non-Metallurgical Uses of Bauxite

Alumina

Alumina - Primarily Utilized in the Production of Aluminum

Types of Alumina

Activated Aluminas

Versal Aluminas

Alumina Market Segments: Applications in Various Fields

Alumina in Natural Gas Processing

Claus Catalyst Under Natural Gas Processing

Aluminas in Chloride Removal Process

HF Alkylation Process

Aluminas in Bed Support

Aluminas in Dryers and Forming

Aluminas in Ethylene Processing

Polyethylene

Aluminas in Oleflex Process

Aluminas in Air Separation

Aluminas in Catalyst Supports

Aluminas in Hydrogen Peroxide Manufacturing

Aluminas in Water Treatment

Manufacturing Process of Alumina

Bayer Process

Conversion of Alumina into Aluminum

Alumina - Also Manufactured from Materials other than Bauxite



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chinese Companies Dominate Alumina and Aluminum Production



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

ABX and Aziz Group Sign LOI for Supply of PAC

EGA and Vedanta Sign Supply Agreement for Bauxite

Rio Tinto and Alcoa Establish JV to Commercialize Ecofriendly Aluminum Smelting Technology

EGA on Track to Begin Alumina Production in 2019

Nosrk Hydro to Acquire ISAL

Metro Mining Acquires 100% Stake in Gulf Alumina



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Bauxite Analytics

Alumina Analytics



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

US Aluminum Market - An Overview

Key Statistics:

Bauxite

Alumina

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canada - the Third Largest Producer of Aluminum

Cheap Hyrdopower Sustains the Aluminum Industry

Trade Statistics:

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

European Aluminum Market

Key Statistics:

B. Market Analytics



7.3.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.3.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.3.3 Spain

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.3.4 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Russia - A Leading Producer of Alumina and Primary Aluminum

B. Market Analytics



7.3.5 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Greece - A Major European Bauxite Supplier

Norway and Iceland - Cheap Electricity Sustains Aluminum Production

B. Market Analytics



7.4 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

A Major Importer of Alumina

Key Statistics:

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India and Southeast Asia Driving Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 Australia

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Australian Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Endowed with Rich Reserves of High Quality Bauxite

Indian Aluminum Industry - An Overview

Aluminum - A Power Intensive Industry

India's Cost Competitiveness

Factors Leading to Success

Cheap yet High-Quality Bauxite Reserves

Greater Level of Integration

India Mulls Increasing Bauxite Export Duty

Low Import Duty on Aluminum Scrap Hindering Growth of Primary Aluminum

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Indonesia

Japan - Primary Aluminum Production Comes to a Halt

Malaysia

Vietnam

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazil - Leading Producer of Aluminum in Latin America

A Major Producer of Bauxite and Alumina

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Guinea - Rich in Bauxite Reserves

GCC Countries - Surging Ahead in Production of Primary Aluminum

Key Statistics:

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 68)

The United States (8)

Canada (2)

Japan (5)

Europe (15) France (1) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (1) Rest of Europe (11)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29)

Middle East (2)

Latin America (6)

Africa (1)

