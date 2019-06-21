Bauxite & Alumina: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Chinese Companies Dominate Alumina & Aluminum Production
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bauxite and Alumina: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bauxite and Alumina in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Bauxite (Metallurgical Bauxite, & Non-Metallurgical Bauxite), and Alumina (Metallurgical Alumina, & Non-Metallurgical Alumina).
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcoa Corporation (US)
- Alumar (Brazil)
- Alumina Limited (Australia)
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China)
- CVG Bauxilum (Venezuela)
- Hindalco Industries Limited (India)
- National Aluminum Company Ltd. (India)
- Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)
- Rio Tinto Alcan, Inc. (Canada)
- South32 Limited (Australia)
- United Company RUSAL (Russia)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Outlook
Aluminum Sector - A Major Growth Driver
Aluminum Market to Remain in Good Health over Long-Term (Global)
Automotive Sector to Remain Key Driver
Refractories & Abrasives: Major Segments of Non-Metallurgical Market
Global Abrasives Market: A Macro Perspective
Global Production and Reserve Scenario
Bauxite
Alumina Market
Alumina Finds Increasing Usage in Non-Metallurgical Applications
Import and Export Statistics
Outlook
3. ALUMINUM - THE MAJOR END-USER
The Metal
Stable Economic Outlook to Sustain Demand for Aluminum
Aluminum Industry: Experiencing Extensive Consolidation
Aluminum Replacing Steel
Transportation - A Booming Market for Aluminum
Automotives
Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production
Opportunity Indicators:
Increasing Penetration of EVs to Bolster Aluminum Demand (Global)
Aerospace
Record Production and Backlog Bode Well for Aluminum in the Aerospace Market
Packaging and Containers
Building and Construction
End-Use Applications of Aluminum Products
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Bauxite: The Most Important Mineral for Producing Alumina
Bauxite Composition
Applications of Bauxite
Bauxite as a Fluxing Agent in Blast Furnaces
Non-Metallurgical Uses of Bauxite
Alumina
Alumina - Primarily Utilized in the Production of Aluminum
Types of Alumina
Activated Aluminas
Versal Aluminas
Alumina Market Segments: Applications in Various Fields
Alumina in Natural Gas Processing
Claus Catalyst Under Natural Gas Processing
Aluminas in Chloride Removal Process
HF Alkylation Process
Aluminas in Bed Support
Aluminas in Dryers and Forming
Aluminas in Ethylene Processing
Polyethylene
Aluminas in Oleflex Process
Aluminas in Air Separation
Aluminas in Catalyst Supports
Aluminas in Hydrogen Peroxide Manufacturing
Aluminas in Water Treatment
Manufacturing Process of Alumina
Bayer Process
Conversion of Alumina into Aluminum
Alumina - Also Manufactured from Materials other than Bauxite
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Chinese Companies Dominate Alumina and Aluminum Production
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
ABX and Aziz Group Sign LOI for Supply of PAC
EGA and Vedanta Sign Supply Agreement for Bauxite
Rio Tinto and Alcoa Establish JV to Commercialize Ecofriendly Aluminum Smelting Technology
EGA on Track to Begin Alumina Production in 2019
Nosrk Hydro to Acquire ISAL
Metro Mining Acquires 100% Stake in Gulf Alumina
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Bauxite Analytics
Alumina Analytics
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
US Aluminum Market - An Overview
Key Statistics:
Bauxite
Alumina
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canada - the Third Largest Producer of Aluminum
Cheap Hyrdopower Sustains the Aluminum Industry
Trade Statistics:
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
European Aluminum Market
Key Statistics:
B. Market Analytics
7.3.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B. Market Analytics
7.3.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B. Market Analytics
7.3.3 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B. Market Analytics
7.3.4 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Russia - A Leading Producer of Alumina and Primary Aluminum
B. Market Analytics
7.3.5 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Greece - A Major European Bauxite Supplier
Norway and Iceland - Cheap Electricity Sustains Aluminum Production
B. Market Analytics
7.4 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
A Major Importer of Alumina
Key Statistics:
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India and Southeast Asia Driving Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 Australia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Australian Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Endowed with Rich Reserves of High Quality Bauxite
Indian Aluminum Industry - An Overview
Aluminum - A Power Intensive Industry
India's Cost Competitiveness
Factors Leading to Success
Cheap yet High-Quality Bauxite Reserves
Greater Level of Integration
India Mulls Increasing Bauxite Export Duty
Low Import Duty on Aluminum Scrap Hindering Growth of Primary Aluminum
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Indonesia
Japan - Primary Aluminum Production Comes to a Halt
Malaysia
Vietnam
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazil - Leading Producer of Aluminum in Latin America
A Major Producer of Bauxite and Alumina
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Guinea - Rich in Bauxite Reserves
GCC Countries - Surging Ahead in Production of Primary Aluminum
Key Statistics:
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 68)
- The United States (8)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (15)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e04vpl
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Aluminum
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.