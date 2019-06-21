The World Market for Silicon Reclaim Wafers 2016-2024 - Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights Into the Global Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicon Reclaim Wafers in US$ Thousand.



The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Advantec Co. Ltd.

Kinik Company

KST World Corp.

Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co. Ltd.

MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation

NanoSilicon, Inc.

Noel Technologies, Inc.

North East Silicon Technologies, Inc.

Optim Wafer Services

Phoenix Silicon International Corporation

Pure Wafer PLC

Rokko Electronics Co. Ltd.

RS Technologies Co. Ltd.

Scientech Corporation

Shinryo Corporation

Si Wave Corporation

Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.

Silicon, Inc.

Sumco Corporation

West European Silicon Technologies B.V.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Silicon Wafers Market: A Primer

Outlook

Key Trends & Growth Drivers

Growth in Foundry Utilization Drives Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer

Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers

Growing Cost Pressures in the Semiconductor Industry

Prices of Reclaimed Wafer Driven by Supply-Demand balance in Prime Wafers Market

Focus on Reducing Cost of Semiconductor Test Process to Benefit Demand

Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling

Technology Developments Spur Reclamation Yields

ATMI's RegenSi: The Pioneering First Improvement in Reclamation Technology

IBM Pioneers Recycling of Scrap Silicon Wafers for Solar Power

RS Technologies Develops New Metal Film Removal Technology

Strong Demand for Solar Grade Silicon Drives Reclaimed Silicon Wafer Demand

Transition to Large Diameter Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers

Rise of Gallium Arsenide Chips to Challenge Silicon & Reclaimed Silicon Chips

Surge in Automobile Automation Encourages Demand for Silicon Wafers

Key Market Challenges Impeding Growth

New Wafer Materials & Low Yields

Large Wafer Sizes

Wear & Tear

Disposal of Chemical Waste

Limits Innovation



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Silicon Reclaim Wafer

Prime Wafers

Test Wafers

Scrap Wafers

Common Reclaim Procedures

Sorting

Stripping

Chemical Process

Magnetic Abrasive Process

Lapping & Grinding

Laser Marking

Polishing

Cleaning

Inspection

Silicon Reclaim Process Flow



4. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players



4.1 Focus on Select Global Players



4.2 Recent Industry Activity

Edgewater Capital Acquires Pure Wafer

RS Group to Increase Capacity for 300mm Silicon Wafer Reclaim



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Market Outlook

B. Market Analytics



6.2 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.3 Europe

Market Analysis



6.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Market Outlook

China

Taiwan

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.5 Rest of World

Market Analysis



7. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 43

The United States (17)

Japan (9)

Europe (6)

- France (1)

- Germany (3)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)



