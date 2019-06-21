The World Market for Silicon Reclaim Wafers 2016-2024 - Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicon Reclaim Wafers in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advantec Co. Ltd.
- Kinik Company
- KST World Corp.
- Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co. Ltd.
- MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation
- NanoSilicon, Inc.
- Noel Technologies, Inc.
- North East Silicon Technologies, Inc.
- Optim Wafer Services
- Phoenix Silicon International Corporation
- Pure Wafer PLC
- Rokko Electronics Co. Ltd.
- RS Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Scientech Corporation
- Shinryo Corporation
- Si Wave Corporation
- Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.
- Silicon, Inc.
- Sumco Corporation
- West European Silicon Technologies B.V.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Silicon Wafers Market: A Primer
Outlook
Key Trends & Growth Drivers
Growth in Foundry Utilization Drives Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer
Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers
Growing Cost Pressures in the Semiconductor Industry
Prices of Reclaimed Wafer Driven by Supply-Demand balance in Prime Wafers Market
Focus on Reducing Cost of Semiconductor Test Process to Benefit Demand
Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling
Technology Developments Spur Reclamation Yields
ATMI's RegenSi: The Pioneering First Improvement in Reclamation Technology
IBM Pioneers Recycling of Scrap Silicon Wafers for Solar Power
RS Technologies Develops New Metal Film Removal Technology
Strong Demand for Solar Grade Silicon Drives Reclaimed Silicon Wafer Demand
Transition to Large Diameter Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers
Rise of Gallium Arsenide Chips to Challenge Silicon & Reclaimed Silicon Chips
Surge in Automobile Automation Encourages Demand for Silicon Wafers
Key Market Challenges Impeding Growth
New Wafer Materials & Low Yields
Large Wafer Sizes
Wear & Tear
Disposal of Chemical Waste
Limits Innovation
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Silicon Reclaim Wafer
Prime Wafers
Test Wafers
Scrap Wafers
Common Reclaim Procedures
Sorting
Stripping
Chemical Process
Magnetic Abrasive Process
Lapping & Grinding
Laser Marking
Polishing
Cleaning
Inspection
Silicon Reclaim Process Flow
4. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Leading Players
4.1 Focus on Select Global Players
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
Edgewater Capital Acquires Pure Wafer
RS Group to Increase Capacity for 300mm Silicon Wafer Reclaim
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Market Outlook
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Market Outlook
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.3 Europe
Market Analysis
6.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Market Outlook
China
Taiwan
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.5 Rest of World
Market Analysis
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 43
The United States (17)
Japan (9)
Europe (6)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
