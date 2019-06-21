Paper & Plastic Film Capacitors, 2019: Global Market Insights & Projections Featuring 84 Company Profiles
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors in US$ by the following Product Segments: AC Film Capacitors, and DC Film Capacitors.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Film Capacitors: An Introductory Prelude
Film Capacitors Market Stands Ground Despite Stiff Competition from Ceramic & Aluminum Capacitors
Steady Sales Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Expanding Chinese Demand Poised to Sustain Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Paper & Plastic Film Capacitors Dominate High Voltage Capacitors Market
Plastic Film Capacitors - The Most Dominant Among Industrial Grade Capacitors
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities
Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth
Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market
Plastic Dielectric Films Gains from the Growth of Consumer Electronic Industries
Growing Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency in Power Electronics Favors Use of Plastic Film Capacitors
AC Film Capacitors - Largest Revenue Segment
Growing Investments on Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure to Drive Robust Demand for AC Film T&D PFC Capacitors
Industrial Power Factor Correction: Another Key Application of AC Film Capacitors
Increasing Use of AC Film Capacitors as Motor-Run Capacitors in White Goods Manufacturing Drives Huge Volume Gains for the Market
Industrial Drives too Add to the Demand for AC Film Capacitors
Power Film Capacitors Grow in Prominence
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Systems to Drive Huge Demand for Power Film Capacitors Used in the Segment
Drive Towards Implementation of Energy Efficient HID Lighting Ballasts too Drives Huge Demand for AC Film Capacitors
Microwave Oven Capacitors - Key Opportunity for AC Film Capacitors
DC Film Capacitors Battle Hard Against Competing Products
DC Film Capacitors - Highly Reliable for Suppression and Protection
Adapters, Power Supplies, and DC/DC Converters Help Sustain Demand for DC Film Capacitors
DC Film Capacitors as Pulse Capacitors Find Steady Demand in Myriad of Applications
Consumer AV & Handheld Devices - A Major Market for DC Film Capacitors
The Shift to Miniature Passive Electronic Components Prompts Capacitor Technology Evolution
The Rise of Internet of Things (IoT) to Spur Growth in the Capacitors Market
List of Applicable Capacitor Types in Select IoT Devices
Innovations & Advancements Continue to Drive Market Momentum
Power Paper - An Innovative Product
MKV Capacitors for Power Factor Correction
Snubber Capacitors
Molded Box Design for DC Film Capacitors
DC Capacitor Innovations for Solar Applications Increase
Metallized Plastic Filtering MKT Capacitors
Interference Suppression Capacitors
Sophisticated Polymer Dielectric to Produce High Energy Density Films
Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
4. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW
Capacitors: Introduction
Historic Background of Capacitors
Types of Capacitors by Material Used
Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Tantalum Capacitors
Other Capacitors
End-Use Applications & Properties of Key Capacitor Types in a Nut Shell
Capacitor Production: Cost Analysis by Type
Ceramic Capacitors
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Tantalum Capacitors
Variable Costs - The Focal Point for Cost Containment
Vertical Integration Offers Better Control Over Variable Costs
Capacitors Play a Critical Role in Electronic Systems
A Snapshot of the World Capacitors Market
Leading Players in Capacitors Market in Each End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
5. FILM CAPACITORS: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Classification of Film Capacitors
An Overview of Film Capacitor Type and Application Area
Types of Film Capacitors by Casing Material
Differentiation by Construction
Metallized Film Capacitors
Film/Foil Capacitors
Mixed Technology/Hybrid Capacitors
Differentiation of Film Capacitors by Dielectric Used
Plastic Film Capacitors
Metallized polyester or Metallized Plastic Capacitors
Polyamide Capacitors
TEFLON or PTFE Fluorocarbon Capacitors
Polysulfone Capacitors
Polypropylene Capacitors
Polycarbonate Capacitors
Kapton Polyimide Capacitor
Polystyrene Capacitors
Polyester or PET Capacitors
Paper Film Capacitors
Differentiation by Circuitry
AC Film Capacitors
DC Film Capacitors
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Japanese Companies Dominate the Global Film Capacitors Market
American Companies Vigorously Compete in the Market
Chinese, Taiwanese & Korean Players Seek Bigger Role
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Cornell Dubilier Introduces 951C and 953B Series Polypropylene Film Capacitors
TDK Launches B33331V* Series EPCOS MKP AC Capacitors
KEMET Rolls Out C4AQ and C4AF Series Film Capacitors
SABIC Rolls Out 7m ULTEM UTF120 PEI Dielectric Film
TDK Introduces B32320I2656J011 Series Compact EPCOS Film Capacitor
KEMET Launches F863 Class X2 Miniature Polypropylene Film Capacitors
AVX Introduces FHC1 and FHC2 Series Power Film Capacitors
TDK Introduces EPCOS MKP B3275 Film Capacitors
Vishay Introduces Roederstein MKP1847H Film Capacitor Series
Panasonic Europe Introduces ECWFE Series Polypropylene Film Capacitors
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Mersen to Acquire FTCap
BCTI Agrees to Represent Nueva Generacion Manufacturas
KEMET to Relocate US Headquarters to Fort Lauderdale
Murata Teams Up with Shizuki Electric
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Market for Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors by Product Segment
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: A Core Market for Paper & Plastic Film Capacitors
Specialty Applications to Drive Demand for Capacitors
Competition from Asian Companies Intensifies
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Japan: A Key Producer, Exporter and Consumer of Film Capacitors
Home to Global Leading Vendors
Weak Yen Benefits Capacitors Manufacturers
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Analysis by Country
Analysis by Product Segment
Outsourcing & Offshoring Niggle Film Capacitors Sector in Europe
Component Manufacturers Increasingly Focus on Developing Markets
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 China
A. Market Analysis
The Most Prominent Market for Film Capacitors
Future Prospects Remain Northbound
Chinese Capacitors Market - A Review
Chinese Capacitors - Diversity in Quality
Focus on Next-Generation, Eco-friendly Electronic Components Drives Capacitors Sales
China - Hotspot for Capacitor Production
Tongling & Jiangsu - Key Sites for Capacitor Production
Heavy Competition Propels Capacitor Product Line Expansion
Product Enhancements Drive Growth in Capacitors Market
R&D Focus of Companies in Mainland China
Improvement in Product Features and Functions
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China)
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth
Asia Leads the Global Passive Component Market
Capacitors Market - A Brief
B. Market Analytics
8.6.1 South Korea
Market Analysis
8.6.2 Taiwan
A. Market Analysis
Capacitors Market - A Review
Film Capacitor Market
B. Market Analytics
8.6.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Hong Kong
Capacitor Manufacturers Emphasize on High Capacitance Devices
Film Capacitor Market
Hong Kong Producers Concentrate on High-Capacitance Products
India
Indian Capacitor Production & Consumption Yet to Unfold
Pockets of Demand Anchor Growth
LV and HV Capacitors on Strong Growth Trajectory
Domestic Manufacturers Step up Prices
Industry Outlook Bright despite Hurdles
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89)
- The United States (26)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (8)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dqn4z
