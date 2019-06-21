Warehouse Racking Market Analysis, Forecast, Trends by 2025 | By Major Market Players Constructor Group AS, Daifuku, AK Material Handling Systems, Dematic, DMW&H, EUMER Group and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse racking is a system that is designed for storage of materials in warehouse. Basically, racking is a steel structure that includes beams, metal frames, and connectors. Methods such as welding, clipping, and bolting are used to assemble and construct warehouse racking systems. These racking systems are available in different width and sizes to support the material or object placed on it for storage purpose. Generally, these racking systems are used for high-density storage and bulk warehouse. Racking systems serve warehouses of retail centers, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers.



The organization of goods or materials became easy in storage facility of respective companies, owing to the warehouse pallet system. The multiple levels of racking offer extra space for storage. In other words, the warehouse racking allows the companies to utilize its vertical space instead of floor space. Such factors are anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the industry players. However, budget constraints of smaller firms are expected to hamper the growth of the warehouse racking industry.

The global warehouse racking industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the industry is classified into selective pallet rack, double deep, back racking, pallet flow rack, drive-in/drive-thru rack, and others. Based on application, the industry is divided into automotive, food and beverage, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global warehouse racking industry include Constructor Group AS, Daifuku, AK Material Handling Systems, Dematic, DMW&H, EUMER Group, Fives Group,Vanderlande, Interroll Group, and SSI Schaefer.

