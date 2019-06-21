Optical Sorters Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players Satake, TOMRA, Buhler, Key Technology, Binder, GREEFA, Allgaier Werke and many more...

PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Optical Sorters Industry was valued at USD 1.75 Billion in the year 2018. Global Optical Sorters Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 3.45 Billion. According to the report, the optical sorters Industry is expected to be influenced by a range of factors such as cost reduction and increase in productivity through automation, growing labor costs, and stringent government regulations pertaining to food safety. Additionally, Industry players are focused on research and development to enable development of innovative and technologically advanced optical sorting solutions.



North America is expected to hold substantial share of the global optical sorters Industry during the forecast period. Expansion of the Industry in the region is primarily due to the stringent government regulations pertaining to food safety especially in the U.S., significant mergers and acquisitions in the region, and significant growth in adoption of optical sorters in waste recycling facilities. Effective analysis and food sorting equipment have a huge role to play in brand and consumer protection. In the past, many companies experienced food-related recalls due to issues related to contaminations.

Major market players in Satake (US), TOMRA (Norway), Buhler (Switzerland), Key Technology (US), Binder (Austria), GREEFA (Netherlands), Allgaier Werke (Germany), Cimbria (Denmark), NEWTEC (Denmark), CP Manufacturing (US), National Recovery Technologies (US), Sesotec (Germany), Pellenc ST (France), Raytec Vision (Italy), STEINERT (Germany), and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

