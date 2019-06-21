Outlook on the World Market for Anti-Obesity Drugs 2019-2024
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anti-Obesity Drugs in US$ Million.
The report profiles 25 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)
- Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (USA)
- VIVUS Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Obesity and Overweight Statistics
Obesity - A Prelude
Anti-Obesity Drugs: A Market Characterized by High Unmet Needs
Currently Available Anti-Obesity Medications
Select Currently Available Short-term and Long-term Anti-Obesity Medication
Select Off-Label Drugs for Obesity
Saxenda Commands the AOM Market, Newer Drugs to Provide Impetus to Market Growth
Semaglutide: Highest Potential in the AOM Pipeline
Setbacks of Past Drugs
Positive Road Ahead for Belviq
Relaunch of Xenical
Relaunch of Contrave
Reluctance among Patients, Physicians, and Payers Hurts Market Prospects
New Drug Development - High on the Agenda, Despite the Market Restraints
Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-III Clinical Trials: As of July 2018
Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-II Clinical Trials: As of July 2018
Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-I Clinical Trials: As of July 2018
Diabetes Drug Companies Attempt to Foray into the Anti-Obesity Drugs Space
Competitive Landscape
Novo Nordisk - The Leading Player in the Market
Novo Nordisk's Anti-Obesity Drugs in Pipeline
The United States - The Largest Obesity and Anti-Obesity Market
Europe - A Market with Vast Potential
Obesity Creeps Up in Developing Countries
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels - The Major Growth Factor
Classification of BMI
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Associated with Obesity Drive the Market Expansion
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive the Market Growth
Childhood Obesity - A Market with Unmet Needs
Commercial Weight-Loss Companies Foray into the Market
Online Drug Stores Boost Sales
Barriers to Development of Effective Drugs
Regulatory Additions - A Barrier to Entry?
High Drug Development Costs - A Major Setback
Weight Loss Alternatives - A Market Dampener
4. SELECT RESEARCH INITIATIVES
Researchers Determine Molecular Structure of Neuropeptide Y1 Receptor
Researchers Develop new Antibody to Fight Obesity
Researchers Develop a New Drug that Reduce Fat Cells
NTU Scientists Develop a Microneedle Skin Patch
Researchers Explore Combination of Anti-Obesity Medicines for Enhanced Outcomes
5. OBESITY - AN INTRODUCTION
Understanding Fats
Obesity
Diagnosis of Obesity
BMI Calculation and Classification
Waist Circumference and BMI
Types of Obesity
Monogenic Obesity
Polygenic Obesity
Causes of Obesity
Unhealthy Eating Habits
Environmental and Genetic Factors
Sedentary Lifestyle
Alcohol Intake
Childhood Obesity
Psychological Factors
Pregnancy
Hormonal Disorders
Drugs
Aging
Risks Associated with Obesity
Obesity Treatment
Dietary Therapy
Exercise Therapy
Behavior Therapy
Pharmacotherapy
Weight Loss Surgery
Invasive Vis-a-vis Non-invasive Procedures
A Brief Review of Select Invasive Procedures
Bariatric Surgery
Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB)
Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (VBG)
Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Procedure (RYGB)
Lap-Band Procedure
Gastric Band Procedure
Gastric Bypass Procedure
Doudenal Switch
Prescription Drugs Vis-a-vis Non-Prescription Drugs
6. ANTI-OBESITY DRUGS - AN INSIGHT
Introduction
Mechanism of Action
Review of Available Prescription Anti-Obesity Drugs
Phentermine
Orlistat
Belviq (Lorcaserin)
Phentermine/Topiramate
Contrave
Saxenda
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Recent Industry Activity
Kallyope and Novo Nordisk Collaborate to Develop Novel Therapeutics for Diabetes and Obesity
Orexigen Completes the Sale of Contrave to Pernix
CohBar Presents Preclinical Data of CB4211 at the American Diabetes Association
CohBar Presents Preclinical Data of CB4209/CB4211 Program at the AASLD Liver Meeting
Novo Nordisk Launches Anti-obesity Drug in India
Orexigen Therapeutics in Partnership with Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. Launches Mysimba in Spain
Eisai Acquires Global Rights for Developing and Marketing Belviq from Arena
Alvogen Partners with Vivus to Regulate, Sell, and Market Qsymia in the Republic of Korea
Boehringer Ingelheim Collaborate with Gubra to Develop Novel Peptide Compounds for Treating Obesity
Orexigen Therapeutics Agrees with Merck for Commercializing and Distributing Contrave in Latin America
VIVUS Enters into an Agreement with Alvogen to Market Qsymia( R) in the Republic of Korea
Orexigen Enters into Agreement with Cheplapharm to Distribute Mysimba in Austria, France, and Germany
Orexigen Expands Agreement with Biologix FZCO for Contrave in the Middle East, with inclusion of Egypt
Novo Nordisk Plans to Enter Latin America for Selling Anti-Obesity Drugs
Rhythm Expands Setmelanotide's Phase 2 Clinical Trials to Treat Bardet-Biedl Syndrome Obesity
Rhythm Receives Expanded FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Setmelanotide to Treat Rare Genetic Obesity Disorders
Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Navamedic ASA for Mysimba in Five Nordic Countries
Orexigen Therapeutics Submits Contrave to Health Canada for Marketing Approval
Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. for Mysimba in Italy
Eisai Co., Ltd. Acquires All Rights of BELVIQ from Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Developing and Marketing
BELVIQ, an anti-obesity agent, Receives Approval in Brazil
Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Biologix FZCO to Distribute Contrave in the Middle East
Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for Distributing and Commercializing Mysimba in Ireland and the UK
Orexigen Therapeutics Agrees with Valeant to Distribute and Commercialize Contrave in New Zealand and Australia
Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Valeant Canada for Contrave
Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Agreement with Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. to Commercialize and Distribute Mysimba in Spain
Orexigen Completes the Acquisition of All U.S. Rights to Contrave
Eisai's announces the Approval of Lorcaserin in Mexico
Orexigen Receives Approval for Contrave in South Korea
Orexigen and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Team up to Commercialize and Distribute Mysimba in Europe and Turkey
Eisai Announces the Availability of BELVIQ XR in the United States
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Obesity Prevalence and Incidence Statistics
The US Anti-Obesity Drugs Market: A Review
Childhood Obesity - Catching Them Young
Key Obesity Statistics: Opportunity Indicator
Top Ranked States in the US based on Fatness, Obesity, and Overweight
Regulatory Environment
High Development Costs - A High Entry Barrier for Drug Makers
Obesity and Related Ailments: Burden on Societal and Economic Costs
B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Novo Nordisk's Saxenda Weight-Loss Medication Awaits Approval in Canada (2018)
B. Market Analytics
9.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe - An Opportune Market for Weight Management Drugs
B. Market Analytics
9.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Changing Lifestyle Alters Health Profile
B. Market Analytics
9.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
The Largest Anti-Obesity Market in Europe
B. Market Analytics
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Anti-Obesity Drugs - the Need of the Hour as NHS Firefights Rising Peril of Obesity
B. Market Analytics
9.4.5 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Review of Select Markets
Spain
Belgium
The Netherlands
Finland
Sweden
B. Market Analytics
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Brief Review of Select Countries
Australia
China
India
Korea
Use of Diet Pills Lack Proper Monitoring
New Zealand
B. Market Analytics
9.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Mexico - A Review
B. Market Analytics
9.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
10. COMPANY PROFILES
