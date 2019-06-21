Outlook on the World Market for Anti-Obesity Drugs 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Obesity Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anti-Obesity Drugs in US$ Million.



The report profiles 25 companies including many key and niche players such as:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (USA)

VIVUS Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Obesity and Overweight Statistics

Obesity - A Prelude

Anti-Obesity Drugs: A Market Characterized by High Unmet Needs

Currently Available Anti-Obesity Medications

Select Currently Available Short-term and Long-term Anti-Obesity Medication

Select Off-Label Drugs for Obesity

Saxenda Commands the AOM Market, Newer Drugs to Provide Impetus to Market Growth

Semaglutide: Highest Potential in the AOM Pipeline

Setbacks of Past Drugs

Positive Road Ahead for Belviq

Relaunch of Xenical

Relaunch of Contrave

Reluctance among Patients, Physicians, and Payers Hurts Market Prospects

New Drug Development - High on the Agenda, Despite the Market Restraints

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-III Clinical Trials: As of July 2018

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-II Clinical Trials: As of July 2018

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-I Clinical Trials: As of July 2018

Diabetes Drug Companies Attempt to Foray into the Anti-Obesity Drugs Space

Competitive Landscape

Novo Nordisk - The Leading Player in the Market

Novo Nordisk's Anti-Obesity Drugs in Pipeline

The United States - The Largest Obesity and Anti-Obesity Market

Europe - A Market with Vast Potential

Obesity Creeps Up in Developing Countries



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels - The Major Growth Factor

Classification of BMI

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Associated with Obesity Drive the Market Expansion

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive the Market Growth

Childhood Obesity - A Market with Unmet Needs

Commercial Weight-Loss Companies Foray into the Market

Online Drug Stores Boost Sales

Barriers to Development of Effective Drugs

Regulatory Additions - A Barrier to Entry?

High Drug Development Costs - A Major Setback

Weight Loss Alternatives - A Market Dampener



4. SELECT RESEARCH INITIATIVES

Researchers Determine Molecular Structure of Neuropeptide Y1 Receptor

Researchers Develop new Antibody to Fight Obesity

Researchers Develop a New Drug that Reduce Fat Cells

NTU Scientists Develop a Microneedle Skin Patch

Researchers Explore Combination of Anti-Obesity Medicines for Enhanced Outcomes



5. OBESITY - AN INTRODUCTION

Understanding Fats

Obesity

Diagnosis of Obesity

BMI Calculation and Classification

Waist Circumference and BMI

Types of Obesity

Monogenic Obesity

Polygenic Obesity

Causes of Obesity

Unhealthy Eating Habits

Environmental and Genetic Factors

Sedentary Lifestyle

Alcohol Intake

Childhood Obesity

Psychological Factors

Pregnancy

Hormonal Disorders

Drugs

Aging

Risks Associated with Obesity

Obesity Treatment

Dietary Therapy

Exercise Therapy

Behavior Therapy

Pharmacotherapy

Weight Loss Surgery

Invasive Vis-a-vis Non-invasive Procedures

A Brief Review of Select Invasive Procedures

Bariatric Surgery

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB)

Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (VBG)

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Procedure (RYGB)

Lap-Band Procedure

Gastric Band Procedure

Gastric Bypass Procedure

Doudenal Switch

Prescription Drugs Vis-a-vis Non-Prescription Drugs



6. ANTI-OBESITY DRUGS - AN INSIGHT

Introduction

Mechanism of Action

Review of Available Prescription Anti-Obesity Drugs

Phentermine

Orlistat

Belviq (Lorcaserin)

Phentermine/Topiramate

Contrave

Saxenda



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Recent Industry Activity

Kallyope and Novo Nordisk Collaborate to Develop Novel Therapeutics for Diabetes and Obesity

Orexigen Completes the Sale of Contrave to Pernix

CohBar Presents Preclinical Data of CB4211 at the American Diabetes Association

CohBar Presents Preclinical Data of CB4209/CB4211 Program at the AASLD Liver Meeting

Novo Nordisk Launches Anti-obesity Drug in India

Orexigen Therapeutics in Partnership with Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. Launches Mysimba in Spain

Eisai Acquires Global Rights for Developing and Marketing Belviq from Arena

Alvogen Partners with Vivus to Regulate, Sell, and Market Qsymia in the Republic of Korea

Boehringer Ingelheim Collaborate with Gubra to Develop Novel Peptide Compounds for Treating Obesity

Orexigen Therapeutics Agrees with Merck for Commercializing and Distributing Contrave in Latin America

VIVUS Enters into an Agreement with Alvogen to Market Qsymia( R) in the Republic of Korea

Orexigen Enters into Agreement with Cheplapharm to Distribute Mysimba in Austria, France, and Germany

Orexigen Expands Agreement with Biologix FZCO for Contrave in the Middle East, with inclusion of Egypt

Novo Nordisk Plans to Enter Latin America for Selling Anti-Obesity Drugs

Rhythm Expands Setmelanotide's Phase 2 Clinical Trials to Treat Bardet-Biedl Syndrome Obesity

Rhythm Receives Expanded FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Setmelanotide to Treat Rare Genetic Obesity Disorders

Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Navamedic ASA for Mysimba in Five Nordic Countries

Orexigen Therapeutics Submits Contrave to Health Canada for Marketing Approval

Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. for Mysimba in Italy

Eisai Co., Ltd. Acquires All Rights of BELVIQ from Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Developing and Marketing

BELVIQ, an anti-obesity agent, Receives Approval in Brazil

Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Biologix FZCO to Distribute Contrave in the Middle East

Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for Distributing and Commercializing Mysimba in Ireland and the UK

Orexigen Therapeutics Agrees with Valeant to Distribute and Commercialize Contrave in New Zealand and Australia

Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Valeant Canada for Contrave

Orexigen Therapeutics Enters into Agreement with Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. to Commercialize and Distribute Mysimba in Spain

Orexigen Completes the Acquisition of All U.S. Rights to Contrave

Eisai's announces the Approval of Lorcaserin in Mexico

Orexigen Receives Approval for Contrave in South Korea

Orexigen and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Team up to Commercialize and Distribute Mysimba in Europe and Turkey

Eisai Announces the Availability of BELVIQ XR in the United States



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Obesity Prevalence and Incidence Statistics

The US Anti-Obesity Drugs Market: A Review

Childhood Obesity - Catching Them Young

Key Obesity Statistics: Opportunity Indicator

Top Ranked States in the US based on Fatness, Obesity, and Overweight

Regulatory Environment

High Development Costs - A High Entry Barrier for Drug Makers

Obesity and Related Ailments: Burden on Societal and Economic Costs

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Novo Nordisk's Saxenda Weight-Loss Medication Awaits Approval in Canada (2018)

B. Market Analytics



9.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe - An Opportune Market for Weight Management Drugs

B. Market Analytics



9.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Changing Lifestyle Alters Health Profile

B. Market Analytics



9.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

The Largest Anti-Obesity Market in Europe

B. Market Analytics



9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Anti-Obesity Drugs - the Need of the Hour as NHS Firefights Rising Peril of Obesity

B. Market Analytics



9.4.5 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Review of Select Markets

Spain

Belgium

The Netherlands

Finland

Sweden

B. Market Analytics



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Brief Review of Select Countries

Australia

China

India

Korea

Use of Diet Pills Lack Proper Monitoring

New Zealand

B. Market Analytics



9.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Mexico - A Review

B. Market Analytics



9.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 25

The United States (9)

Japan (2)

Europe (8)

- Germany (1)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Italy (1)

- Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)



