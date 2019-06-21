/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Economy Market Outlook to 2024: Merchant Hydrogen & Hydrogen Purification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Synopsis



39 data tables

An overview of the technologies and opportunities for the hydrogen economy market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Brief description of hydrogen economy, its definitions and characteristics

Coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors and opportunities

Information on technologies used for production, storage and distribution of hydrogen along with electrochemical energy conversion technologies

Identification of challenges and how to overcome those to reach its commercialization potential

A look at the government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy

Relevant patent analysis

Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Advanced Materials Corp, HCE, Luxfer, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Powertech Labs, Yangtze Energy Technologies and ZTEK Corp.

This is an update of a 2018 report on the global hydrogen economy. There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets.



The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from the production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Hydrogen Economy

Definitions

Hydrogen Characteristics

Global Hydrogen Market

Rationale for a Hydrogen Economy

Technologies

Hydrogen Supply Technologies

Hydrogen Storage Technologies

Hydrogen Distribution Technologies

Electrochemical Energy Conversion Technologies

Direct Hydrogen Combustion Technologies

Other Technologies

Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives

U.S.

European Union

Japan

China

India

Other Countries

Intergovernmental Programs

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Hydrogen Supply

Overview

Hydrogen Production Processes

Thermal Processes

Electrolytic Processes

Photolytic Processes

Other Types of Process

Emerging Production Technologies

Catalysts

Patent Analysis

Hydrogen Purification Processes

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Membrane-Based Systems

Cryogenic and Other Technologies

Technology Comparison

Patent Analysis

Markets

Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen Purification

Chapter 5 Hydrogen Storage

Overview

Principal Technologies

Direct Storage of Hydrogen

Hydrocarbons

Ammonia Storage

Metal Hydrides

Zeolites

Other Nanostructured Materials

Other Storage Technologies

Patent Analysis

Patents by Technology Type

Patent Trends over Time

Major Intellectual Property Portfolios

Markets

Summary

Pressurized Storage Cylinders

Hydrogen Fuel Tanks

Chapter 6 Bulk Hydrogen Distribution

Overview

Principal Technologies

Tank Trucks, Railcars, Barges

Tube Trailers

Pipelines

Hydrogen Stations

Patent Analysis

Patents by Type of Technology

Patents by Assignee

Markets

Transmission

Hydrogen Stations

Chapter 7 Electrochemical Energy Conversion

Overview

Principal Technologies

Description

Main Technologies

Patent Analysis

Patents by Technology Type

Patent Trends over Time

Major IP Portfolios

Markets

Chapter 8 Direct Combustion of Hydrogen

Overview

Technologies

Internal Combustion Engines

Turbines

Patents

Markets

Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines

Hydrogen Turbines

Chapter 9 Other Hydrogen-Related Technologies

Overview

Hydrogen Sensors

Technologies

Patents

Markets

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Acta Spa

Advanced Extraction Technologies Inc.

Advanced Materials Corp.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

Alchemix Corp.

Alumifuel Power Corp.

Amec Foster Wheeler Corp.

Amminex A/S

Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Technologies Ltd.

Avalence Llc

Ballard Power Systems

Batelle Memorial Institute

Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag

Bloom Energy Corp.

Ceramatec

Chemical Design Inc.

Diversified Energy Corp.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Element One

Eprida Technologies

Ergenics

Etudes Chemiques Et Physiques Sarl

Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

Gas Technology Institute

General Atomics

H2Scan

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Hce Llc

Hyundai Motors

Htc Purenergy

Hy9 Corp.

Hydrogenics Corp.

Innovatek Inc.

Intelligent Energy

Itm Power Plc

Jetstream Energy Technologies Inc.

Linde Ag

Luxfer Holdings Plc

Magna Steyr Ag & Co. Kg

Makel Engineering Inc.

Membrane Technology And Research Inc.

Meritor Inc.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Mo-Sci Corp.

Nanomix Inc.

National Center For Hydrogen Technology

Nel Hydrogen As

Nuvera Fuel Cells Llc

Plastic Omnium Group

Plug Power Llc

Proton Onsite

Powertech Labs Inc.

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc.

Secat Inc.

Sotacarbo S.P.A.

Technipfmc

Toshiba Corp.

Toyota Motors

Uhde Gmbh

Us Fuel Cell

Weldship Corp.

Xebec Inc.

Yangtze Energy Technologies Inc.

Ztek Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vawnc

