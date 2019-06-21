Global Hydrogen Economy Market Outlook to 2024: Merchant Hydrogen & Hydrogen Purification Technologies
Report Synopsis
- 39 data tables
- An overview of the technologies and opportunities for the hydrogen economy market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Brief description of hydrogen economy, its definitions and characteristics
- Coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors and opportunities
- Information on technologies used for production, storage and distribution of hydrogen along with electrochemical energy conversion technologies
- Identification of challenges and how to overcome those to reach its commercialization potential
- A look at the government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy
- Relevant patent analysis
- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Advanced Materials Corp, HCE, Luxfer, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Powertech Labs, Yangtze Energy Technologies and ZTEK Corp.
This is an update of a 2018 report on the global hydrogen economy. There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets.
The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from the production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Hydrogen Economy
- Definitions
- Hydrogen Characteristics
- Global Hydrogen Market
- Rationale for a Hydrogen Economy
- Technologies
- Hydrogen Supply Technologies
- Hydrogen Storage Technologies
- Hydrogen Distribution Technologies
- Electrochemical Energy Conversion Technologies
- Direct Hydrogen Combustion Technologies
- Other Technologies
- Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
- China
- India
- Other Countries
- Intergovernmental Programs
- Market Summary
Chapter 4 Hydrogen Supply
- Overview
- Hydrogen Production Processes
- Thermal Processes
- Electrolytic Processes
- Photolytic Processes
- Other Types of Process
- Emerging Production Technologies
- Catalysts
- Patent Analysis
- Hydrogen Purification Processes
- Pressure Swing Adsorption
- Membrane-Based Systems
- Cryogenic and Other Technologies
- Technology Comparison
- Patent Analysis
- Markets
- Hydrogen Production
- Hydrogen Purification
Chapter 5 Hydrogen Storage
- Overview
- Principal Technologies
- Direct Storage of Hydrogen
- Hydrocarbons
- Ammonia Storage
- Metal Hydrides
- Zeolites
- Other Nanostructured Materials
- Other Storage Technologies
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Technology Type
- Patent Trends over Time
- Major Intellectual Property Portfolios
- Markets
- Summary
- Pressurized Storage Cylinders
- Hydrogen Fuel Tanks
Chapter 6 Bulk Hydrogen Distribution
- Overview
- Principal Technologies
- Tank Trucks, Railcars, Barges
- Tube Trailers
- Pipelines
- Hydrogen Stations
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Type of Technology
- Patents by Assignee
- Markets
- Transmission
- Hydrogen Stations
Chapter 7 Electrochemical Energy Conversion
- Overview
- Principal Technologies
- Description
- Main Technologies
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Technology Type
- Patent Trends over Time
- Major IP Portfolios
- Markets
Chapter 8 Direct Combustion of Hydrogen
- Overview
- Technologies
- Internal Combustion Engines
- Turbines
- Patents
- Markets
- Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines
- Hydrogen Turbines
Chapter 9 Other Hydrogen-Related Technologies
- Overview
- Hydrogen Sensors
- Technologies
- Patents
- Markets
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Acta Spa
- Advanced Extraction Technologies Inc.
- Advanced Materials Corp.
- Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
- Alchemix Corp.
- Alumifuel Power Corp.
- Amec Foster Wheeler Corp.
- Amminex A/S
- Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Technologies Ltd.
- Avalence Llc
- Ballard Power Systems
- Batelle Memorial Institute
- Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag
- Bloom Energy Corp.
- Ceramatec
- Chemical Design Inc.
- Diversified Energy Corp.
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
- Element One
- Eprida Technologies
- Ergenics
- Etudes Chemiques Et Physiques Sarl
- Fuel Cell Energy Inc.
- Gas Technology Institute
- General Atomics
- H2Scan
- Haldor Topsoe A/S
- Hce Llc
- Hyundai Motors
- Htc Purenergy
- Hy9 Corp.
- Hydrogenics Corp.
- Innovatek Inc.
- Intelligent Energy
- Itm Power Plc
- Jetstream Energy Technologies Inc.
- Linde Ag
- Luxfer Holdings Plc
- Magna Steyr Ag & Co. Kg
- Makel Engineering Inc.
- Membrane Technology And Research Inc.
- Meritor Inc.
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
- Mo-Sci Corp.
- Nanomix Inc.
- National Center For Hydrogen Technology
- Nel Hydrogen As
- Nuvera Fuel Cells Llc
- Plastic Omnium Group
- Plug Power Llc
- Proton Onsite
- Powertech Labs Inc.
- Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc.
- Secat Inc.
- Sotacarbo S.P.A.
- Technipfmc
- Toshiba Corp.
- Toyota Motors
- Uhde Gmbh
- Us Fuel Cell
- Weldship Corp.
- Xebec Inc.
- Yangtze Energy Technologies Inc.
- Ztek Corp.
