Food Gelatin: Insights Into & Future of the Market (2019-2024)

Global Food Gelatin Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Functional & Specialty Foods



The functional food industry, and food supplement sectors are witnessing growth at a faster rate. The specialty food industry is experiencing demand growth, due to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products. Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar, and other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Gelatin, in hydrolyzed form, is used in protein fortify dietary foods.



Dried and hydrolyzed food gelatin contains over 92% protein. Pure food gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats, but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories, and six grams of protein. Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence, and contains relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alsnine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin's bioactivities.



Europe Holds the Major Share



Europe dominates the global food gelatin market, with holding the largest market share. Increased consumption of gelatin, as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative, is the major factor driving the market. Further, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market, whereas, North America and Europe food gelatin markets are saturated, and are expected to witness minimum growth, during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, consumers are preferring high protein products, thus, boosting the gelatin market growth. Apart from this, the growth of the poultry market, and the increasing number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers have offered growth opportunities for food gelatin manufacturers.



Competitive Landscape



Global food gelatin market is fragmented with a large number of regional small-medium scale players, and key global players. Some of the major players in Food gelatin market are Gelita USA Inc., Dongbao, Sterling, Eversource Gelatin, Foodchem International Corporation, PB Gelatins, Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co., Ltd., Nitta and Gelnex, and Italgelatine, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Source

5.1.1 Plant Source

5.1.2 Animal Source

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Confectionery

5.2.2 Desserts

5.2.3 Bakery, Fillings and Icings

5.2.4 Dairy Products

5.2.5 Meat, Fish and Sausages

5.2.6 Beverages

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 GELITA USA Inc.

6.4.2 DONGBAO

6.4.3 Sterling

6.4.4 Eversource Gelatin

6.4.5 Foodchem International Corporation

6.4.6 PB Gelatins

6.4.7 Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co. Ltd.

6.4.8 Nitta

6.4.9 Gelnex

6.4.10 Italgelatine S.p.A

6.4.11 Qinghai Gelatin Co. Ltd.

6.4.12 Lapi Gelatine S.p.A.

6.4.13 Trobas Gelatine

6.4.14 QUNLI

6.4.15 Rousselot

6.4.16 Weishardt Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



