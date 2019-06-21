Hybrid Operating Room Market is expected to reach USD 1677.75 Million by 2025 | By Major Market Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid Operating Room Industry By Top Key Players (Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company) By Component (Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging System, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments) By Applications (Cardiovascular Applications, Neurosurgical Applications, Thoracic Applications) - Global Analysis and Current Growth Analysis by 2019-2025



Hybrid Operating Room Industry is valued USD 658 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with CAGR 12.61% by 2018-2025. Increasing adaptation of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements are the major factors which are driving in the growth of the Hybrid Operating Room Industry. However, rising technology advancements and technological innovations in robot-assisted services providing various alternatives in the Hybrid Operating Room. Moreover, expanding investment in Research & Development of advanced surgical equipment and growing taste and preference for negligibly invasive surgeries in developed and developing economies are the other factors which enable growth in Global Hybrid Operating Room over the forecast period which is 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of Hybrid Operating Room Industry is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Industry share and dominant player in Global hybrid Room Industry followed by Europe. The Hybrid Operating Room Industry in Asia-Pacific is projected highest growth rate over the coming years owing to increasing adoption in surgical and diagnostic technologies. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Major players in hybrid operating room are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Stryker Corporation, Steris PLC, Imris, Deerfield Imaging, Getinge AB, Trumpf medical, Alvo Medical, , Mizuho Corporation, Eschmann Equipment, NDS Surgical Imaging, Skytron LLC, Nuvo and 5 more companies detailed information is provided in research report. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

