The Chemicals & Materials Market for Global Infrastructure & Mobility Applications 2018-2019 - 3D Printing to Play a Crucial Role by Reshaping the Traditional Value Chain Across Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook of Global Chemicals & Materials (C&M) in Infrastructure and Mobility Applications, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2019 Outlook of Global Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility Applications research service analyses the 2018 global chemicals and materials market used for infrastructure and mobility applications and its outlook for 2019.



The main end industries covered are as follows:

CASE: This includes coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers that find applications in end-use sectors, such as construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, transportation, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and power generation

Fuels and Lubricants: These are the chemicals and materials that find applications in end-use sectors, such as transportation, construction equipment, manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation

Plastics and Composites: These find applications in end-use sectors, such as transportation, building and construction, consumer goods and household, electrical and electronics, medical, packaging

Construction Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Research Scope



The analysis gives a snapshot of major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2018. Regional analysis is done for North America (US, Canada), Latin America (including Mexico), Europe (EU-27, UK, and Russia), the Middle East and Africa (includes Turkey), China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of South Asia). The initial sections of the study provide a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key economic trends and regulations impacting the overall chemical and materials market. Furthermore, regional analysis for each of the mentioned regions has been provided to include the economic outlook, regulatory trends, as well as key product and technology trends.



Under each industry segment chapter, market snapshot consisting of 2018 revenues and 2019 forecasted revenues, per cent revenue forecast by region and by segment and applications are provided. In addition to this, the section also highlights key growth opportunities and key companies to watch. Finally, the study provides key growth opportunities and companies to action along with strategic imperatives for success. The base year is 2018, and the forecast period year is 2019.



Research Highlights



The highlights of 2018 and top trends of 2019 are discussed. Revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2018 to 2019. This study identifies the top 5 predictions for the chemicals and materials market for 2019 and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The study also analyses the current R&D expenditure structure in the industry, and the R&D scenario in the industry is assessed based on R&D intensity, which is the per cent share of R&D expenditure of its net sales.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Top Trends for 2019

Research Scope

Global C&M Market Revenue, 2018 and 2019

2019 Global Prospective - Developed Markets

2019 Global Prospective - Emerging Markets

2018 Retrospective - What Actually Happened: Highlights of 2018

2. Total Global C&M in Infrastructure & Mobility Outlook for 2019

Global C&M Revenue by Sector in 2018 and 2019

Global C&M Revenue by Region in 2018 and 2019

3. Introduction to Chemicals R&D Expenditure

Outlook of Global R&D Expenditure in the Chemical Industry

Regional Highlights

Benchmarking of Selected Companies

4. Key 2019 C&M in Infrastructure & Mobility Market Predictions

Prediction 1 - 3D Printing to Play a Crucial Role by Reshaping the Traditional Value Chain Across Industries

Prediction 2 - Circular Economy to Primarily Revolve Around Biodegradable Plastics and Plastic Recycling Technologies

Prediction 3 - Digital Transformation to Remain Key in Chemicals Business, Transitioning Stakeholders Across the Value Chain

Prediction 4 - Without Major Breakthroughs, Lightweighting to Continue as a Key Trend Accelerating Product/Material Development

Prediction 5 - CO2 as Feedstock for Chemicals, the Next Big Thing Towards Sustainable Product Development

5. Snapshot of 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions in the Chemicals Industry

Throwback on Deals in 2018 - Hits and Misses

Key Trends to Note

Regional Snapshot

6. Regional Predictions 2019

2019 Predictions - North America

2019 Predictions - Latin America

2019 Predictions - Europe

2019 Predictions - The Middle East and Africa

2019 Predictions - China

2019 Predictions - India

2019 Predictions - Japan

2019 Predictions - Rest of Asia-Pacific

7. Industry Segment Outlook 2019

2019 Market Snapshot - CASE

2019 CASE Market - Key Growth Opportunities

CASE Sector Companies to Watch

2019 Market Snapshot - Fuels and Lubricants

2019 Fuels and Lubricants Market - Key Growth Opportunities

Fuels and Lubricants Sector Companies to Watch

2019 Market Snapshot - Plastics and Composites

2019 Plastics and Composites Market - Key Growth Opportunities

Plastics and Composites Companies to Watch

2019 Market Snapshot - Construction Chemicals

2019 Construction Chemicals Market - Key Growth Opportunities

Construction Chemicals Companies to Watch

2019 Market Snapshot - Oilfield Chemicals

2019 Oilfield Chemicals Market - Key Growth Opportunities

Oilfield Chemicals Sector Companies to Watch

2019 Market Snapshot - Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

2019 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market - Key Growth Opportunities

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Companies to Watch

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Defence Spending

Growth Opportunity 2 - Construction & Infrastructure Growth in Asia-Pacific

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Key Conclusions

10. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Additional Sources of Information

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4izrb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Water Treatment Chemicals, Adhesives and Sealants , Fuel Additives , Lubricants and Greases , Plastic Additives , Construction Adhesives , Oilfield Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.