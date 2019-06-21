Gas Phase Filtration Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.42 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players American Air Filter Company Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gas Phase Filtration Industry By Application (Odor Control, Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control), By Type (Combination Filters, Packed Bed Filters), By Media (Blend, Potassium Permanganate And Activated Carbon), and By End User (Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry , Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry ) - Market Forecast and Size Analysis 2019-2025



Global Gas Phase Filtration Industry was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Gas Phase Filtration Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to reach USD 2.42 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industries like China with highest population base holds the notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Media includes Blend, Potassium Permanganate and Activated Carbon of which the Activated Carbon segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Types include Combination Filters and Packed Bed Filter of which Combination Filters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographic analysis of the Gas Phase Filtrations industry namely includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America’s technological brilliance has kept it ahead of the rest for the time being. However, the report projection puts the APAC in charge by the end of the forecast period with the maximum CAGR.

Major market players in Gas Phase Filtration Industry are American Air Filter Company Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Circul-aire Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., The Camfil Group, PURAFIL INC., Clarcor Inc., ProMark Associates Inc., Bry-Air, and brief information of 9 companies will be provided in a report.

