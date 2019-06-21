Worldwide LNG Market Forecast to 2023: USA Dominates, Followed by Qatar & Canada

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides terminal name, operator name and design LNG processing capacity (liquefaction/regasification) for all active, planned, announced, suspended, and decommissioned LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals globally by region and country for the period 2013-2023.



Planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals capacity additions, and existing capacity expansions, by region and by key countries in a region were also included. The report provides global and regional new-build LNG liquefaction and regasification capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023.



The report also provides information on LNG trade movements and average import prices globally by key countries. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level, wherever available.



Market Insights



The US and India are expected to lead capacity growth in the global LNG liquefaction and regasification industries from planned and announced (new-build) projects, respectively during the outlook period 2019-2023. The US's new-build liquefaction capacity is expected to grow from 26.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2019, to 210.3 mtpa in 2023.



Of the total capacity expected to come online in 2023, 94 mtpa is expected to come from planned projects that have received required approvals for development while the remaining 116.3 mtpa could come from early-stage announced projects that are yet to receive any approvals for development.



After the US, Qatar and Canada rank second and third, with capacities of 32 mtpa and 29 mtpa, respectively, from new-build liquefaction projects in 2023. Booming natural gas production from shale plays is driving the US LNG liquefaction capacity growth. The expected LNG exports from these liquefaction terminals are giving serious competition to established players such as Australia and Qatar.



On the regasification front, India leads globally in terms of regasification capacity growth from planned and announced projects with 4.1 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of capacity expected to come online in 2023.

Of the 4.1 tcf of capacity, planned projects account for 1.8 tcf, while early-stage announced projects account for the remaining 2.3 tcf. China and Bangladesh follow India with regasification capacities of 1.9 tcf and 1.6 tcf, respectively in 2023.



In terms of the largest liquefaction terminals in the outlook period by capacity, Qatar LNG terminal leads all the other terminals globally with a capacity of 32 mtpa. The announced terminal is expected to start operations in 2023. As for the regasification terminals, the Al-Zour terminal in Kuwait is the top LNG regasification terminal globally in terms of capacity with 1.1 tcf. The planned terminal is expected to come online by 2020.



Scope

Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2023

Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2023

Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global LNG Industry



4. Africa LNG Industry



5. Asia LNG Industry



6. Caribbean LNG Industry



7. Central America LNG Industry



8. Europe LNG Industry



9. Former Soviet Union LNG Industry



10. Middle East LNG Industry



11. North America LNG Industry



12. Oceania LNG Industry



13. South America LNG Industry



14. Appendix



