Global Underwater Lighting Market Research Report 2019-2024 - Increased Demand for Underwater Lights in Aesthetic Water-Featured Landscaping is a Key Driver

The "Underwater Lighting Market by Light Source (LED, Halogen, Metal Halide Lamps), Mounting Type (Flush Mounted and Surface Mounted), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The underwater lighting market is projected to grow from $279 million in 2019 to $348 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024.
The growth of the underwater lighting market is driven by factors such as the demand for underwater lighting in swimming pools, the use of underwater lights to attract fish during night fishing, and installation of underwater lights for aesthetic water-featured landscaping. Underwater lights are used in swimming pools of residential complexes, apartments, sports facilities, hotels, spas, and health facilities. Keeping swimming pools and their surrounding areas well-lit makes them attractive and safe for use. The installation of underwater lighting in pools not only creates a pleasant atmosphere but also makes it possible to use pools round-the-clock.
LEDs are preferred in fishing activities as well as in swimming pools, aquariums, and for landscaping, as they consume less power compared to other light sources. Moreover, they are reliable, compact, and have fast switching operations. The use of LED technology in underwater lighting offers several long-term benefits to its owners as LEDs have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint. Thus, retrofitting conventional lighting technologies with LED underwater lights is expected to create huge opportunities for the manufacturers of underwater lights.
Some of the major players in the underwater lighting market include Signify Holding (Signify, Netherlands),Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, Ireland), Acuity Brands, Inc. (Acuity Brands, US), Hayward Industries, Inc.(Hayward Industries, US), Lumishore (Lumishore, UK), T-H Marine Supplies, Inc. (T-H Marine, US), ShadowCaster, Inc. (Shadow Caster, US), Attwood Corporation (Attwood, US), Aqualuma LED Lighting (Aqualuma,Australia), and OceanLED Marine Ltd. (OceanLED, UK).
6 Underwater Lighting Market, By Light Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Light Emitting Diode
6.2.1 Benefits Such as Energy Saving, Less Maintenance Driving the Adoption of LED in Market
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Metal Halides and Xenon Lamps are the Other Light Sources Which Driving Market
7 Underwater Lighting Market, By Mounting Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flush Mounted
7.2.1 Swimming Pool is the Major Application Area for Flush Mounted
7.3 Surface Mounted
7.3.1 Surface Mounted is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Market
8 Underwater Lighting Market, By Installation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 New Installations
8.2.1 Growth in Construction of Swimming Pools and Fountains Application Driving New Installations Market
8.3 Retrofit Installations
8.3.1 LED Retrofitting Spurs the Growth of Retrofit Installations
9 Underwater Lighting Market By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Boat/Yacht Lighting
9.2.1 to Create Beautiful Environment and to Attract Fishes Creates Need for Underwater Lights in the Boats/Yachts
9.3 Swimming Pools
9.3.1 Swimming Pools is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Market
9.4 Fountains
9.4.1 Growth in Entertainment Industry and Infrastructure Projects Driving the Growth of Fountains in Underwater Lighting Market
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Aquariums and Ponds are the Others Application Driving the Market
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 US
10.2.1.1.1 US is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Underwater Lighting Market in North America
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.1.2.1 Canada is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate
10.2.1.3 Mexico
10.2.1.3.1 Longest Underwater Cave and Aquariums Driving the Market in Mexico
10.2.2 South America
10.2.2.1 Brazil
10.2.2.1.1 Infrastructure Development Projects Driving Market in Brazil
10.2.3 Rest of South America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Growth in Amusement Parks and Fountains Driving the Underwater Lighting Market in Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 Booming Swimming Pool Industry Spurs the Growth of Market in UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 France is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate in Europe
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Underwater Lighting Market in APAC
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Fountains Application is Expected to Drive the Market in Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 India is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate in APAC
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.1.1 Middle East is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Market in RoW
10.5.2 Africa
10.5.2.1 Increase in Construction of Swimming Pools Driving the Growth of Africa in RoW
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis 2018: Underwater Lighting Market
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 Product Developments, 2016-2018
11.3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements
11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.4 Expansions
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.4.1 Visionary Leaders
11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.4.3 Innovators
11.4.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Signify
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.1.3 SWOT Analysis
12.1.2 Eaton
12.1.3 Acuity Brands
12.1.4 Hayward Industries, Inc.
12.1.5 Lumishore
12.1.6 T-H Marine
12.1.7 Shadow Caster, Inc.
12.1.8 Attwood
12.1.9 Aqualuma
12.1.10 Oceanled
12.2 Other Key Players
12.2.1 Dabmar Lighting, Inc.
12.2.2 Lumitec LLC
12.2.3 Perko Inc.
12.2.4 Wibre
12.2.5 Submertec
12.3 Start-Up Ecosystem
12.3.1 G1 Energy Solutions Private Limited
12.3.2 Shenzhen Sanxinbao Semiconductor Lighting Co. Ltd.
12.3.3 Arihant LED Lights
12.3.4 Global Light & Power LLC
12.3.5 Fire Water Marine
