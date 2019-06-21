Global Underwater Lighting Market Research Report 2019-2024 - Increased Demand for Underwater Lights in Aesthetic Water-Featured Landscaping is a Key Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underwater Lighting Market by Light Source (LED, Halogen, Metal Halide Lamps), Mounting Type (Flush Mounted and Surface Mounted), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The underwater lighting market is projected to grow from $279 million in 2019 to $348 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024.



The growth of the underwater lighting market is driven by factors such as the demand for underwater lighting in swimming pools, the use of underwater lights to attract fish during night fishing, and installation of underwater lights for aesthetic water-featured landscaping. Underwater lights are used in swimming pools of residential complexes, apartments, sports facilities, hotels, spas, and health facilities. Keeping swimming pools and their surrounding areas well-lit makes them attractive and safe for use. The installation of underwater lighting in pools not only creates a pleasant atmosphere but also makes it possible to use pools round-the-clock.



LEDs are preferred in fishing activities as well as in swimming pools, aquariums, and for landscaping, as they consume less power compared to other light sources. Moreover, they are reliable, compact, and have fast switching operations. The use of LED technology in underwater lighting offers several long-term benefits to its owners as LEDs have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint. Thus, retrofitting conventional lighting technologies with LED underwater lights is expected to create huge opportunities for the manufacturers of underwater lights.



Some of the major players in the underwater lighting market include Signify Holding (Signify, Netherlands),Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, Ireland), Acuity Brands, Inc. (Acuity Brands, US), Hayward Industries, Inc.(Hayward Industries, US), Lumishore (Lumishore, UK), T-H Marine Supplies, Inc. (T-H Marine, US), ShadowCaster, Inc. (Shadow Caster, US), Attwood Corporation (Attwood, US), Aqualuma LED Lighting (Aqualuma,Australia), and OceanLED Marine Ltd. (OceanLED, UK).

