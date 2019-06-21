“Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Bunkering market will see a capital expenditure (Capex) of $843mn in 2019,” says new Visiongain report

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new energy report Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market 2019-2029: Forecasts (CAPEX) and Analysis by Mode including Ship-to-Ship, Port-to-Ship, Truck-to-Ship & Portable Tanks, By End-user Vessel Type including Ferries, Cargo Carriers, PSV, Tanker Fleet & Other Service Vehicles and by Region PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies in the LNG Bunkering Market.

This independent 187-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 132 tables and figures examining the LNG Bunkering market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure AND detail of all existing LNG Bunkering, as well as project tables for each region showing the upcoming projects. This report will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

Natural gas can be transported from gas production centres to consumption centres in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through ships and pipelines. Bunkering is the process of transferring the LNG, usually to a ship for use as fuel. LNG is becoming a far more popular fuel than traditional heavy ship fuel, due to its lower emissions and relative abundancy.

In recent years, a large number of LNG bunkering facilities have been planned and constructed. As prices rise and with increasing pressure on companies to reduce their carbon footprint, the investment into LNG bunkering will only increase as we seek to meet the demands for refuelling ships, either in docks or at sea.

Report analyst commented: “Due to the stabilisation of prices, along with the steady supply of natural gas and environmental regulators forcing companies to adopt lower emission fuel sources, LNG has risen drastically in demand. With increased demand, new infrastructure will follow in order for supply to meet the needs of these vessels. This is where LNG bunkering comes into play as ships require refuelling mid-voyage.”

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing and working in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering industry are; Korea Gas Corp, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Polskie LNG SA, ENGIE SA, Fjord Line, Equinor, Gasnor AS and Skangas AS.

