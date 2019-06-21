South African Supply & Manufacture of Medical & Surgical Equipment and Orthopaedic Appliances, 2019 - Market Value Expected to Grow by 7.7% in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Supply and Manufacture of Medical and Surgical Equipment and Orthopaedic Appliances in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the supply and manufacture of medical devices which include medical and surgical equipment and orthopaedic appliances.



There are comprehensive profiles of 60 companies. These include local manufacturers such as Hutz, which makes bedhead service systems, theatre control panels and medical and surgical lighting, CapeRay, which makes advanced breast imaging technology, and Lodox, which makes x-ray machines that are used internationally.



The report includes information on the state of the industry and the factors that influence it, numerous government initiatives to increase investment in the industry as well as research and development, and the resulting new devices and trends.



The Supply & Manufacture of Medical & Surgical Equipment and Orthopaedic Appliances: The value of the South African market for medical devices was estimated at over R20bn in 2018, and it is expected to grow by 7.7% in 2019. While local manufacture continues to grow, it remains a small part of the industry, as fewer than 5% of local industry players manufacture devices. As most devices are imported, the industry is extremely sensitive to currency volatility.



Diverse Sector: There are more than 600 medical equipment suppliers, many of which are small businesses that are distributors and agents for large multinational subsidiaries. The industry is fragmented with more than 300,000 different medical technologies used in the diagnosis, prevention, treatment and amelioration of disease and disability, ranging from sticking plasters and wheelchairs to pacemakers and replacement joints. More than 80% of the industry consists of privately-owned small and medium-sized enterprises competing with multi-billion dollar healthcare companies like Johnson & Johnson, GE, Siemens and Medtronic.



Demand Grows: The demand for medical devices is driven by increased health problems like obesity, and the rising cost of healthcare which stimulates development of innovative products such as wearable medical devices, and demand for early detection and non-invasive therapies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Intellectual Property

5.4. Western Cape Medical Devices Sector

5.5. Quality Standards

5.6. National Health Insurance (NHI)

5.7. Information Technology (IT), Research & Development and Innovation

5.8. Labour

5.9. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Companies Mentioned



Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Allyung CC

Ascendis Health Ltd

B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd

Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd

Brittan Healthcare (Pty) Ltd

BSN Medical (Pty) Ltd

CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd

Capricorn Biomedical (Pty) Ltd

Cerdak (Pty) Ltd

Champion Health Care (Pty) Ltd

Consulens Medical Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Drager South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Electro Spyres Medical (Pty) Ltd

Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Evergreen Latex CC

Fluoro Vizion (Pty) Ltd

Fortis X (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Medical Care South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G and S Medical Supplies CC

Gabler Medical (Pty) Ltd

GE Healthcare (Pty) Ltd

Grobir Medical Suppliers (Pty) Ltd

Hutz Hospi Tec (Pty) Ltd

IDT Diagnostics CC

iMvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Infantrust Parenting Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Medical (Pty) Ltd

Lodox Systems (Pty) Ltd

Medical Innovations (Pty) Ltd

Medinox (Pty) Ltd

Medtronic (Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Minoan Medical (Pty) Ltd

MouldProd Exhibitions Ltd

Multisurge (Pty) Ltd

New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Orthopaedic Suppliers CC

Oticon South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Philips South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd

Respitek (Pty) Ltd

Roche Diabetes Care South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Roche Products (Pty) Ltd

S A Biomedical (Pty) Ltd

SafMed (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Sinapi Biomedical (Pty) Ltd

and more...



