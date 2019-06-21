South African Supply & Manufacture of Medical & Surgical Equipment and Orthopaedic Appliances, 2019 - Market Value Expected to Grow by 7.7% in 2019
This report focuses on the supply and manufacture of medical devices which include medical and surgical equipment and orthopaedic appliances.
There are comprehensive profiles of 60 companies. These include local manufacturers such as Hutz, which makes bedhead service systems, theatre control panels and medical and surgical lighting, CapeRay, which makes advanced breast imaging technology, and Lodox, which makes x-ray machines that are used internationally.
The report includes information on the state of the industry and the factors that influence it, numerous government initiatives to increase investment in the industry as well as research and development, and the resulting new devices and trends.
The Supply & Manufacture of Medical & Surgical Equipment and Orthopaedic Appliances: The value of the South African market for medical devices was estimated at over R20bn in 2018, and it is expected to grow by 7.7% in 2019. While local manufacture continues to grow, it remains a small part of the industry, as fewer than 5% of local industry players manufacture devices. As most devices are imported, the industry is extremely sensitive to currency volatility.
Diverse Sector: There are more than 600 medical equipment suppliers, many of which are small businesses that are distributors and agents for large multinational subsidiaries. The industry is fragmented with more than 300,000 different medical technologies used in the diagnosis, prevention, treatment and amelioration of disease and disability, ranging from sticking plasters and wheelchairs to pacemakers and replacement joints. More than 80% of the industry consists of privately-owned small and medium-sized enterprises competing with multi-billion dollar healthcare companies like Johnson & Johnson, GE, Siemens and Medtronic.
Demand Grows: The demand for medical devices is driven by increased health problems like obesity, and the rising cost of healthcare which stimulates development of innovative products such as wearable medical devices, and demand for early detection and non-invasive therapies.
Companies Mentioned
