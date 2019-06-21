Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Product Type, End-use Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated Test equipment market was valued at US$ 3,826.7 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.



In view of growing competition and the consequent need to achieve economies of scale, deliver quality products, and meet the increasing consumer demand, manufacturers across the globe are embracing automation. Thus, demand for automated Test equipment across industry verticals including semiconductors & electronics, automotive, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, and defense has surged over the last few years.



For instance, with the automobile industry working towards realizing the goal of traffic electrification and nationwide charging networks, the vision of networked, autonomous driving with hybrid or electric drive systems is expected to become reality in the coming years. Subsequently, to reduce inefficiencies and errors in the cost-intensive and time-consuming development process of new electric drives, demand for reliable and accurate electric drive automated test equipment is expected to surge during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



In terms of product type, the value contribution from the non-memory ATE segment was highest in 2017. The segment accounted for almost three-fourths of the global market value in the same year. The trend shall prolong and the segment is estimated to register strong growth, retaining its leading position throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The growth in this segment can be largely credited to the swelling number of microcontroller-based applications and steadily growing automotive production worldwide.



Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include Virginia Panel Corporation, Xcerra Corporation, Mac Panel Company, National Instruments, Spea S.p.A, Star Technologies, Advantest Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Aeroflex, Inc., Astronics Corporation, and Chroma ATE Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



3. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Analysis

3.1. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Market Positioning of Leading Manufacturers

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.5.2. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Non-memory ATE

4.3. Memory ATE

4.4. Discrete ATE



5. Global Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical , 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Industrial Manufacturing

5.3. Semiconductors & Electronics

5.4. Automotive

5.5. Defense & Aerospace

5.6. Others



6. North America Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. North America Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By Product Type Site, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1.1. Non-memory ATE

6.1.2. Memory ATE

6.1.3. Discrete ATE

6.2. North America Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Industrial Manufacturing

6.2.2. Semiconductors & Electronics

6.2.3. Automotive

6.2.4. Defense & Aerospace

6.2.5. Others

6.3. North America Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.1.1. U.S. Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By Product Type Site, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1.2. U.S. Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Rest of North America

6.3.2.1. Rest of North America Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By Product Type Site, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.2. Rest of North America Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Virginia Panel Corporation

10.2. Xcerra Corporation

10.3. Mac Panel Company

10.4. National Instruments

10.5. Spea S.p.A.

10.6. Star Technologies

10.7. Advantest Corporation

10.8. Roos Instruments, Inc.

10.9. Aeroflex Inc.

10.10. Astronics Corporation

10.11. Chroma ATE Inc.



