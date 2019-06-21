Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is Excepted to Reach USD 10,111 Million by 2025 | By Major Market Players NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry was valued at USD 767.8 Million in the year 2018. Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 10,111 Million. Growth in this industry is mainly driven by factors such as growing big data, demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes, and adoption of AI for improving consumer services and satisfaction. The major restraint for the industry is the limited number of artificial intelligence technology experts.



Depending on the technology, artificial intelligence in supply chain can be segmented into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing, and computer vision. The industry for computer vision is expected to grow at a higher rate. The growing adoption of computer vision for autonomous or semiautonomous applications in various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, is propelling the growth of this technology in the artificial intelligence in supply chain industry.

On the basis of region, the artificial intelligence in supply chain industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The artificial intelligence in supply chain industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. industry growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for automotive, retail, and manufacturing applications in APAC. Moreover, the presence of major players in the artificial intelligence in supply chain ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in APAC.

Major market players in Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry are NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba), FedEx, Deutsche Post AG DHL,and Other Company Profiles will be provided as per client business requirement.

