Clean in Place Market is Expected to Reach USD 20.57 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players Tetra Pak International, GEA Group, Sani-Matic, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Krones Ag, KHS GmbH and many more...

PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clean in Place Industry was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Clean in Place Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 20.57 Billion. According to the report, the global Industry would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and Industry-specific factors soon. Growing adoption in food and pharmaceutical industries, advantages offered by multi-tank CIP systems, rising adoption of automated CIP, and technological innovations have increased the penetration of clean-in-place systems worldwide.



/EIN News/ -- Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11802

In terms of the offering, the global clean-in-place Industry has been segmented into single-tank systems, two-tank systems, and multi-tank systems. The multi-tank systems segment is expected to continue to be the leading segment of the global Industry during the forecast period, due to the advantages offered by these systems. The segment is projected to expand at the maximum CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025. An increasing number of stringent regulations about the production and processing of food, dairy products, and pharma products in countries such as China and India are boosting the demand for multi-tank CIP systems in these countries. Multi-tank CIP systems are used for recovery and reuse of cleaning solutions and rinse water. These systems are highly efficient, economical, and sustainable. Multi-tank CIP systems facilitate reuse and recovery of wash solutions and minimize the use of water and chemicals, thereby enabling cost saving. Hence, multi-tank systems are preferred in a variety of industries such as pharmaceutical, breweries, dairy, and food & beverages. This promotes the growth of the global Industry. The single-use systems segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players in Clean in Place Industry are Tetra Pak International, GEA Group, Sani-Matic, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Krones Ag, KHS GmbH, Melegari Manghi, Centec GmbH, Millitec Food Systems, Filamatic, Sysbiotech, Bionet, Solaris Biotech Usa, Handtmann Armaturenfabrik, E. Bachiller B, Axomatic, Scanjet Systems, Azbil Telstar, GD Process Design, and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11802

Get Complete TOC at http://bit.ly/2IuSL0n

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.