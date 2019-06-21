Exclusive Interview with Stephen Murby of ASBM Released Ahead of Upcoming Biosimilars Conference

Biosimilars Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Interview with expert speaker from Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) released for the 2019 Biosimilars conference

The 10th annual Biosimilars conference will be returning to London on 25th and 26th September 2019, with a focus on highlighting the current challenges in the biosimilars market and discussing current developments to overcome these challenges.Ahead of the conference, SMi caught up with speaker Mr Stephen Murby, Board Member, Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) to discuss current developments, priorities and the upcoming event.What is your area of expertise within the industry and why are you supporting the Biosimilars conference for 2019?"I come to the conference from the health consumer (patient) perspective with a special interest in prescriber (physician) and pharmacist (dispenser) points of view. I became involved with biosimilars some 15 years ago as the Chairman of Australia's peak consumer health organization and the Australian representative on the International Alliance of Patients' Organizations. Previously, as Vice President of Swinburne University of Technology, I had been instrumental in advancing Strategic Foresight and Planning in Australia. Today, as an international advisory board member of the Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines, based in the USA, I have a more panoptic view of patient, prescriber and dispenser views of biosimilars"What do you see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the Biosimilars field at the moment?"Access is the key challenge for all concerned. My take on this is that the key to access is confidence not cost"What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2019?"Access and foresight as the keys to success for all concerned (including manufacturers, regulators, governments, patients, prescribers and pharmacists). There has been a tectonic shift in the way prescribers and patients receive, consider and use information. The general world of Science (in all its aspects) no longer enjoys the unquestioning confidence it did some 50 years ago. These are very early days for biosimilars and they are entering a more discerning and suspicious world. Savings for governments' budgets is not the lever that evokes consumer confidence, let alone interest."Mr Stephen Murphy will deliver an exclusive presentation on 'Australia and the flow in payer-driven distribution'• Just as biologics are not chemicals so there is a need for new business models for biosimilars• Substitution of biosimilars is not the same as supervised clinical switching• Biosimilar pharmas & payers underestimate Patients, Prescriber and Pharmacists at their risk• The key to access is confidence not cost



