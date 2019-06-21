Digital Talent Acquisition Market is Excepted to Reach at USD 74 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players Skillsoft Limited, Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, The Training Associates Corporation, Hortonworks Inc. and many more...

PUNE, India, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Talent Acquisition Industry was valued at USD 44 Billion in the year 2019. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 74 Billion. The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) Industry is projected to be driven by growing innovations and technological advancements. As the Big Data analytics industry swiftly grows to include mainstream customers, technologies such as Hadoop and cloud solutions are in demand and they have growth potential. The next generation technology and accessibility of data continues to drive the demand for digital talent and services.



Several platforms have been created to upscale digital talent skills over the years, such as emergence of AI in talent management. In recent years, organizations are using AI for pre-hiring assessments and to assign employees with projects that need their specific skills. Companies are shifting toward AI and machine learning and upscaling their skills to gain a competitive advantage in the digital talent industry. For instance, IBM Corporation offers IBM Watson, which is an AI talent management solution.

North America remains the leading Industry for digital talent acquisition, with revenues in 2019 estimated at US$ 15.08 Bn. Growth in data volumes drives analytical skills as well as requires software specialists. Therefore, exponential growth in data volumes is likely to drive the digital talent acquisition Industry in the region.

Major market players in digital talent acquisition are Skillsoft Limited, Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, The Training Associates Corporation, Hortonworks Inc., Data Science Council of America, BrainStation Inc., Accenture, Oracle Corporation, and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

